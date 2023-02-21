Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. – Building a Quality Wound Program
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Lisa Steiner, Chief Executive Officer of Clarion Forest VNA, submitted the following article: Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. – Building a Quality Wound Program.
(Pictured above: Left to right, certified wound nurses on staff at Clarion Forest VNA – Nikki Gunn, RN; Deb Wilson Kelly, RN; and Jessyka Wassum, RN.)
Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. (CFVNA) is a non-profit Medicare & Medicaid Certified Home Health &
Hospice Organization. The agency has seen a lot of changes in healthcare treatment options in the 50
The wound care program was developed in 2011. Deb Wilson Kelly, RN, accepted the position as the
agency’s full-time wound care RN and coordinator for the program. Deb became Wound Care Certified
by the National Alliance of Wound Care & Ostomy. Deb then went on to become certified as an Ostomy
Management Specialist by the National Alliance. We recently celebrated Deb’s retirement from the
agency after 44 years of dedicated service. We are very grateful, however, that Deb will stay on with the agency as an as-needed “prn” employee.
With Deb stepping down from her full-time position, Nikki Gunn, RN, will move into the role as our
wound care program manager. Nikki started with the agency in 2017. Nikki has been a certified wound
care nurse since 2018 and has assisted Deb with the wound care program. Nikki became certified as an
Ostomy Specialist Management Specialist in 2022. Nikki recently became certified on Diabetic Wound
Care by the National Alliance of Wound Care & Ostomy.
Jessyka Wassum, RN, joined the agency in July of 2022 and accepted a position on the wound care team.
Jessyka will be working on obtaining her Wound Care Certification.
CFVNA completed over 1,300 patient admissions to our agency in 2022. Many of these patients have
wounds. Patients come to us of all ages. Our agency focuses on quality care which includes a quality
wound care program that promotes wound healing. The wound care team is consulted for all complex
wounds per the agency’s wound care policy and procedure. Wounds may be anything from trauma
wounds, diabetic wounds, surgical wounds, or pressure injuries. The type of wound, as well as how the
wound presents will factor into the treatment plan. The team works closely with the patient’s physician to develop a wound treatment program specific to the patient’s needs.
CFVNA appreciates the community’s support by choosing our agency to assist them with their healthcare
need.
