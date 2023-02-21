Deer Creek Winery Book Swap Event Set for February 23
Tuesday, February 21, 2023 @ 12:02 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Calling all book lovers! Join Deer Creek Winery Thursday, February 23rd for a Book Swap event!
The Book Swap event is from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Tickets are $10.00 and include a mug of mulled wine to enjoy, and a charcuterie board to taste.
Tickets can be purchased online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/book-swap-event-tickets-511873686977
Anyone who wishes to participate should bring a wrapped copy of their favorite book, keep it a mystery, and write a brief synopsis of the book (but don’t give it away!).
How does it work?
- Each player will draw a number: whoever is first will choose a book based on its summary and reveal the book.
- The next player will get the choice to pick a new wrapped book or steal a book that has been revealed by a previous player!
- The game ends when the last book gets revealed.
- Players can trade at the end of the game if desired.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here or visit their Facebook page.
