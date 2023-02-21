State Police Calls: Couple Steals 6-Foot Teddy Bear, Pack of Mac-and-Cheese From Clarion Walmart

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Couple Steals 6-Foot Teddy Bear, Pack of Mac-and-Cheese From Clarion Walmart

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Friday, February 17, troopers received a report of retail theft at the Clarion Walmart located at 63 Perkins Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, on February 7, at approximately 8:00 p.m.

According to police, 19-year-old Riley Brink, and 18-year-old Jennifer Bishop, both of Clarion, were investigated regarding the incident and arrested for the alleged theft.

Police say the stolen items were a six-foot teddy bear valued at $99.00 and a Kraft Mac-and-Cheese 3-Pack valued at $7.47.

Court documents indicate both individuals were charged with the following non-traffic citation through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office:

– Retail Theft – Take Merchandise, Summary

Court officials are awaiting a plea from Brink and Bishop, according to court documents.

Marienville DUI Results in Injuries

On Saturday, February 18, at 11:41 p.m., PSP Marienville troopers were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash with injuries on Forest Ridge Road and Loleta Road, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

According to police, a 51-year-old Marienville man driving a 2020 Chevrolet was determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police say the operator was transported to UPMC Hamot via STAT MedEvac for treatment of injuries.

Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

