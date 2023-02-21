Susan (Soborowski) Hanna, age 60, of Oil City passed away Sunday, February 19 at 6:10am at UPMC Hamot in Erie, due to complications following a stroke.

Born on Sept. 2, 1962 in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Bruno J. and Almalene W. Soborowski.

Susan graduated from Oil City High School, class of 1980.

She was married on August 15, 1985 to Brian Paul Hanna of Oil City, who survives.

Susan is also survived by three children, Dustin Hanna, Ashley Hanna and fiancé Joseph Kiskadden, and Ryan Hanna and fiancé Lindsey Burris, all of Oil City.

Her grandchildren, Aliseia Hanna and Joey Kisskadden were her most cherished possessions on this Earth, and she loved being their Nana.

Susan is also survived by two older brothers, William Soborowski of Oil City, and Michael Soborowski and wife Marlene of Pittsburgh, along with their children Lisa and Andrew.

As per Susan’s request there will be no visitation or services.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street

Seneca, PA 16346.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.