Theo Jane Maxwell, age 97, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Born July 31, 1925 in Hastings, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Edith Bloom Lewis and was a graduate of Ebensburg High School.

She married Kenneth Wade Maxwell on March 20, 1943 and he preceded her in death on December 16, 2004.

Theo was a practicing cosmetologist for many years, and worked as a supervisor at Rola Manufacturing and Kmart in Clarion.

She enjoyed vacationing in Florida during the winter months, camping and crafting.

Survivors include two sons: John Maxwell and his wife, Donna, and Robert Maxwell, all of New Bethlehem and daughter Tawna Rearick and her husband, John D., also of New Bethlehem.

Theo is also survived by twelve grandchildren and numerous great and great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, David Maxwell and grandson, Christopher Shaffer.

There will be no services at this time.

Interment will take place in the New Bethlehem Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Theo’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

