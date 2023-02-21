Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.



Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to [email protected] or call 814-297-8004.

FEATURED JOBS





Special Education Teacher

Union School District

Union School District is accepting applications for a full-time Special

Education Teacher.

Special Education Certification required, secondary certification and multiple areas of concentration preferred.

Send the following items to Dr. John Kimmel, Supt., Union School District, 354 Baker St., Ste. 2, Rimersburg, PA 16248

Letter of interest

Resume

PA standard application

Valid PA teaching certificate

Current Acts 34, 151, 168 and 114 clearances

Transcripts

Praxis test scores

Three letters of recommendation

Review of applications will begin upon receipt, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

www.unionsd.net

Union School District is an EOE.





Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Technician/Mechanic

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales currently has openings for multiple heavy and medium-duty truck mechanics/technicians to help them continue to grow

and improve their service department.

Family owned since 1940… and they need you!

How would you like to work for a company that actually cares about you? How about a company that also truly cares about your time with family? How about a company that treats you like a member of their family? If that sounds good, keep reading…

Join the Service team at Zacherl Motor Truck Sales in Clarion! This position will be full-time and permanent. Their facility is just north of Interstate 80 exit 64 in Clarion, PA at 795 Greenville Pike.

Zacherl Motors started in 1940 as a family business and continue to operate as a family business 82 years later. They offer great benefits and an engaged and exciting working atmosphere. Their employee package includes major medical insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, 401k with dollar-for-dollar match of up to 4% of your gross pay, paid vacation after just 3 months of employment, 7 paid holidays each year, flexible hours, overtime pay, paid work uniforms, and the possibility of paid time at home for internet training that they may require. They also have a compensation plan in place if you choose your medical insurance coverage elsewhere (from a spouse for example) if you do not need insurance through the company.

Base Pay range is from $16.00 per hour for a slightly experienced mechanic/technician to $21.00 or more for a fully certified and experienced technician with all licenses and training. Continual training with them is a must and they help you to learn while you earn. In addition to the base pay, the earning potential is great with our monthly bonus plans for productivity for the service team.

Zacherl Motors is looking for all levels of technician experience – beginner to expert – from air conditioning work to simple brake repairs to rebuilding of engines, transmissions, differentials, and more.

Extra pay per hour comes with ASE certification, with International Engine certification, with Cummins certification, with Caterpillar certification, with DOT Inspection licenses, with CDL’s, and with overall experience. They also have an annual profit-sharing bonus and a monthly technician productivity bonus in their service department.

Call Dan Martz at 800-832-8580 today for more information and please fill out a job application under the APPLY button on their website at www.zacherlmotors.com or stop in for a printed application.





Communication Professional

Central Electric Cooperative

Central Electric Cooperative is searching for a communication professional to build positive internal and external relationships with employees, members, and foster community partnerships.

A Bachelor’s Degree in Communication or a related field with a minimum of 3-5 years of experience is preferred. Supervisory experience and electric cooperative or electric industry experience are pluses. Strong written and verbal communication skills, interpersonal skills, and the ability to effectively handle competing priorities, meet deadlines, and work independently is required.

The successful candidate should possess experience with print and electronic communication, media relations, website and intranet management, social media, photography, public speaking, and Adobe Creative Suite. Local travel is required.

Great Benefits: Dental, Medical, Vision & Life insurance, Paid time off, Paid holidays, 401(k), 401(k) matching, Retirement pension plan.

Salary commensurate with experience and qualifications.

Please submit resume to Central Electric Cooperative, P.O. Box 329, Parker, PA 16049, Attn: HR or email to [email protected] Review of resumes will begin immediately. Position open until filled. EOE.





Registered Nurses at CFVNA

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is currently seeking Registered Nurses to join their Home Health and Hospice teams.

The RNs best fit for these positions are well organized, have excellent documentation skills, and desire a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Your patients, your schedule! Typical hours are Monday-Friday from 8 am- 4 pm. Some weekends, evenings, and holidays are required. Flexible scheduling is available! Currently, their on-call is staffed by full-time nurses resulting in NO on-call hours at this time. Subject to change based on staffing needs.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place.

Requirements:

Licensed Registered Nurse in Pennsylvania

1 year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus New graduates are welcome to apply

BLS Certification

Current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation to make home visits

FBI, State, and Childline Clearances

Full-time employees are eligible for:

Health Insurance and HSA agency match

Dental

Vision

Paid Time off that grows with your tenure

401k plan with matching contributions

Company Paid Life Insurance

Mileage Reimbursement and MORE!

Clarion Forest VNA is a non-profit organization that provides in-home health care and hospice services to patients in their homes. Clarion Forest VNA has been bringing high-quality, compassionate care to homes for over 50 years in Clarion, Forest and the surrounding counties.

Interested candidates may obtain an employment application at www.cfvna.org and send with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected] For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.

Notice: Successful completion of a drug screen prior to employment is part of our background process, which includes medical marijuana.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. They are committed to complying with all federal, state, and local laws providing equal employment opportunities, and all other employment laws and regulations. It is their intent to maintain a work environment that is free of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation because of age (40 and older), race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, sexual orientation (including transgender status, gender identity or expression), pregnancy (including childbirth, lactation, and related medical conditions), physical or mental disability, genetic information (including testing and characteristics), veteran status, uniformed service member status, or any other status protected by federal, state, or local laws.

Clarion Forest VNA, INC. complies with the requirements of the CMS Interim Final Rule, effective 1/27/2022, requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, or CMS required allowance for exemption.





Forest County Probation Officer

Forest County Probation Department

The Forest County Probation Department is now accepting applications for two full-time Probation Officers.

Hourly pay rates are determined by experience.

Applicants MUST have a Bachelor’s Degree with 18 credit hours in either Behavioral or Social Sciences.

Send resume to:

Forest County Probation Department, ATTENTION MARK E. RHOADS, CHIEF

526 Elm Street, Box 8

Tionesta, PA 16353

Applications will be accepted until both job vacancies are filled.

EOE





High School Principal and Director of Special Education Services

Union School District

Union School District is currently accepting applications for High School Principal and Director of Special Education Services.

High School Principal

K-12 PA principal certification required; administrative experience preferred; exceptional leadership, interpersonal and organizational skills; experience with scheduling, student services, special education, standardized testing, discipline, and student activities; thorough knowledge of current best practices in the areas of professional development, technology integration, data analysis, curriculum, instruction, and assessment.

Applicants should send a letter of interest, resume, certification, current Act 34, Act 151, Act 114, and Act 168, PA Standard application, and five recommendation letters dated within the last year to Dr. John Kimmel, Superintendent, Union School District, 354 Baker Street, Suite 2, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Review of applications will be ongoing, but applications will be accepted until the position has been filled.

Union School District is an EOE

Director of Special Education Services

The Director is responsible for implementing and maintaining Kindergarten to age 21 Special Education programs and services in conformance to District, State, and Federal objectives; providing written support and/or conveying information; serving as a resource to school personnel, patrons, and the Board. This position is an Act 93 position.

Qualified candidates must possess a Special Education Supervisor certificate or a Principal certificate.

Applicants should send a letter of interest, resume, certification, current Act 34, Act 151, Act 114, and Act 168, PA Standard application, and minimum of three recommendation letters dated within the last year, to Dr. John Kimmel, Superintendent, Union School District, 354 Baker Street, Suite 2, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Review of applications will be ongoing, but applications will be accepted until the position has been filled.

Union School District EOE





Managers at Clarion Area Agency on Aging

Clarion Area Agency on Aging

The Clarion Area Agency on Aging is currently hiring for two manager positions.

Aging Care Manager

Monday—Friday 8:30 a.m.—4:30 p.m. – 1 hour lunch

Responsibilities include:

Provide confidential care management services to identify problems in the following areas of consumer functioning: social supports, activities of daily living, physical and mental health, nutrition, physical environment, economic status. Carry out all components of the care management system: assessment, service plan, arranging for services, follow-up, case recording and reassessment

Obtain Protective Service training and participate as an on-call and back-up protective services worker on a regular rotating basis to maintain 24-hour coverage. Take reports of need and conduct investigations of reported abuse under the Older Adult Protective Service Act.

Perform Pre-Admission Assessment duties as needed.



Must have a bachelor’s degree with major coursework in social sciences or psychology and a valid PA driver’s license



Starting Rate: $15-$18/hr depending on experience



Benefits include: Health, dental, and vision insurance – Life insurance – Paid time off – Paid Holidays – Retirement Plan

Please send your resume to 16 Venture Lane, Clarion, PA 16214, or email [email protected]

Senior Center Manager – Satellite Centers

Mondays – 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – New Bethlehem Center – 430 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242

Tuesdays – 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m – Knox Center – 504 E. Railroad Street, Knox, PA 16232

Wednesdays – 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – varied location in Clarion County

Responsibilities include:

Provide nutrition and center services to older adults through congregate meal program

Assists seniors in getting health service information, transportation, and shopping assistance

Assists center council fundraising committee to develop and implement fundraising projects and increase contributions to comply with AAA fundraising plan

Networking with local organizations to help in the planning and implementation of health, educational, recreational, socialization programs, and activities at the center and in the local community

Promote and develop center growth and health and wellness activities, programs, and screenings

Coordinate with the Senior Center Services Director in the planning, scheduling, and implementation of all center programs, activities, and projects

Must have valid driver’s license & high school diploma/GED

Starting pay: $11.50/hour

Benefits include: Paid time off – Retirement plan – Employee assistance program – Life Insurance

Please send your resume to 16 Venture Lane, Clarion, PA 16214, or email [email protected]





Experienced Auto Body Technician

Nick’s Auto Body

Nick’s Auto Body in Clarion is seeking an experienced auto body technician.

Nick’s Auto Body offers competitive wages and an excellent benefits package.

Full-time Monday through Friday. No weekends!!

Paid Holidays!!

Apply in person or call Mike @ 814-297-1600

You may also email your resume to [email protected]





Careers at Clarion Hospital

Clarion Hospital/Butler Health System

Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital.

Download this PDF for a full description of each position.

Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – 3 Full Time

Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – 4 Full Time

Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist – 3 Full Time

Polysomnographic Tech/EEG Tech – 1 Per Diem

Staff Nurse, RN or LPN– Swing/Rehab. – 2 Full Time

LPN – Med/Surg – 1 Full Time

Staff Nurse, RN –ED 1 Full Time, 1 Per Diem

LPN – Rehab/Swing, Per Diem

Medical Technologist – 2 Full Time

Dietary Aide – 1 Full Time

Clerk/Phlebotomist – 2 Full Time

Ultrasound Tech – 2 Per Diem

EMT– Full Time

Nursing Supervisor – 1 Full Time, 1 Per Diem

Maintenance Supervisor- Full time

Radiology Tech – Full Time

CNA /Telemetry Tech – ICU – Per Diem

Paramedic – 2- Full Time

Housekeeping Aide – 1 Full Time

Cardiopulmonary LPN- 1 Full Time

Payroll Coordinator – Full Time

CNA/Nursing Aide – Swing/Rehab – 1 Part Time, 1 Per Diem

Paramedic Supervisor – Full Time

Central Sterile Technician – 1 Part Time

Customer Service Liaison – 3 Full Time

Occupational Health Technician – Per Diem

Laboratory Courier – Part Time

Excellent benefits package available. Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to [email protected]





Registered Nurse

UPMC Northwest

UPMC Northwest has an opening for a Registered Nurse position at the UPMC Telemetry Unit.

Job ID: 2300003F

Status: Full-Time

Regular/Temporary: Regular

Shift: Variable

Facility: UPMC Northwest

Department: 2 North Intermediate Car

Location: 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346

Union Position: No

Salary Range: $29.29 to $41.22 / hour

JOIN the UPMC Northwest Team in Venango County, PA as a Registered Nurse in the Telemetry Unit with a wide-ranging Benefits package that goes beyond compensation, medical coverage, and savings plans to help you be your best at home and at work.

Sign-On Bonus:

$15,000 for registered nurses with one or more years of experience

$10,000 for New Graduates!

(Candidates hired into a sign-on bonus eligible role will be asked to make a two-year work commitment)

Responsibilities:

Demonstrates knowledge of adult learning principles (and/or teaching children if applicable) and applies in teaching of patients, families, students and new staff.

Provides detailed and appropriate teaching to patients and families to effectively guide them through the episode of care as well as transition to another level of care and/or home.

Supports the development of students, new staff and colleagues, may serve as a preceptor.

Creates an environment of open dialogue, inquiry and continuous development by asking for feedback and improving practice.

Applies the nursing process within the framework of Relationship Based Care to create a healing environment.

Formulates daily goals and a plan of care for patients that involves the patient as partner and considers the individual needs of the patient in a holistic manner.

Demonstrates critical thinking in the identification of clinical, social, safety, psychological and spiritual issues for the patient care within an episode of care.

Practices solid communication skills, and is able to articulate and translate the patient’s condition to other care providers and to negotiate and make recommendations for changes in patient care and unit practices.

Patient documentation is comprehensive and promotes communication between caregivers.

Creates a caring and compassionate patient focused experience by building healing relationships with patients, families and colleagues.

Creates a caring and compassionate patient focused experience by building healing relationships with patients, families and colleagues. Demonstrates accountability for professional development that improves the quality of professional practice and the quality of patient care.

Actively participates in unit-based shared governance, goal setting and supports the change and transition process to improve quality of care and the practice environment.

Serves as a highly engaged and full partner on the care team and responds willingly to care team member needs for assistance and partnership.

Actively participates in department or unit-specific quality improvement efforts

Takes personal responsibility in improving patient satisfaction with the quality of care and service.

Utilizes research and evidence-based practice to support improvement in clinical care: identifies research issues or articles related to clinical specialty or areas of interest, discusses opportunities for quality improvement at multidisciplinary rounds, and influences patients’ plans of care.

Qualifications:

Demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to provide care and/or interact appropriately to the ages of the patients

Zero to two years of experience.

BSN preferred (not required)

Ability to work productively and effectively within a complex environment, handle multiple/changing priorities and specialized equipment.

Good clinical judgment with critical thinking, analytical and problem-solving abilities required as related to various aspects of patient care.

Critical thinking skills necessary to exercise and to lead others in application of the nursing process.

Mobility and visual manual dexterity. Physical stamina for frequent walking, standing, lifting and positioning of patients.

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

Current licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse either in the state where the facility is located or in a state covered by a licensure compact agreement with the state where the facility is located.

CPR required based on AHA standards that include both a didactic and skills demonstration component within 30 days of hire.

Graduate nurses must complete licensure examination within FOUR MONTHS of hire or within one year of graduation, whichever comes first.

Basic Life Support (BLS)

UPMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Disability/Veteran

For complete information and link to apply click here.





Graduate Nurse Rotational Program

UPMC Northwest

UPMC Northwest is hiring Graduate Nurses as full-time Professional Staff Nurses to support various hospital units as part of a special rotational program.

Are you graduating in Spring 2023 from nursing school and looking to launch your nursing career? Our Graduate Nurse Rotational Program may be the perfect fit! You will rotate through various units within the hospital to gain valuable and varied experience while working alongside an experienced nurse to help mentor and guide you in your learning.

Job ID: 220001SX

Status: Full-Time

Regular/Temporary: Regular

Shift: Rotating

Facility: UPMC Northwest

Location: 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346

Union Position: No

Salary Range: $29.29 to $41.22 / hour

Shift/Hours: Our RNs work a rotating 12-hour schedule to ensure 24/7 coverage on the floor.

GNs must be eligible for State Board Licensure and successfully pass the examination before beginning this role -OR- must have a Temporary Practice Permit and commit to taking the NCLEX examination with 4 months of hire.

Qualifications:

BSN Preferred

Completion of UPMC Student Nurse Internship Program or student clinical transitions course at UPMC preferred

The individual must be able to demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to provide care and/or interact appropriately to the ages of the patients served by his/her assigned unit as specified below.

They must also demonstrate knowledge of the principles of growth and development over the life span and possess the ability to assess data reflective of the patient’s status and interpret the appropriate information needed to identify each patients’ requirements relative to his/her age-specific needs and to provide the care needs as described in the department policy and procedures.

Ability to establish and maintain positive, caring relationships with executives, managers, physicians, non-physician providers, ancillary and support staff, other departments, and patients/families.

Ability to work productively and effectively within a complex environment, handle multiple/changing priorities and specialized equipment.

Critical thinking, analytical and problem-solving abilities required as related to various aspects of patient care.

Good clinical judgment.

Critical thinking skills necessary to exercise and to lead others in application of the nursing process.

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

Current Pennsylvania licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse required prior to program start date OR must have a Temporary Practice Permit and commit to taking the NCLEX examination with (X) months of hire.

CPR required based on AHA standards that include both a didactic and skills demonstration component within 30 days of hire

Act 34 Criminal Clearance

Basic Life Support

Current UPMC employees must apply in HR Direct

For complete information and link to apply click here.

UPMC is an equal opportunity employer. Minority/Females/Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities





Food Service Supervisor

Laurel Brook Personal Care

Laurel Brook Personal Care is currently looking to add an experienced, motivated food service supervisor to their Healthcare team in Brookville, PA.

As a food service supervisor for Cura, you will have the opportunity to directly oversee the production and service of meals.

Join their amazing team and enjoy:

Up to $22 per hour based on experience!

Weekly Pay!

No Late Night Shifts!

What you’ll be doing:

Providing hands-on supervision and oversight for the preparation, cooking, and portioning of meals, following company recipes based on daily needs and contractual obligations

Ensuring all meals meet standards for quality

What we’re looking for:

Must-haves:

Experience supervising multiple employees

Strong communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills

Excellent attention to detail and service knowledge

Nice-to-haves:

An advanced degree in culinary arts or a related field

Food Handler’s certification

Where you’ll be working:

Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

Click this QR code to apply!





Multiple Positions at Spine & Extremities Center

Spine & Extremities Center

Spine & Extremities Center in Clarion, is currently hiring for multiple positions.

Full or part-time position available for a licensed massage therapist (LMT) performing therapeutic massage.

Part-time position available for a licensed esthetician performing facials, chemical peels, dermaplaning, and other regenerative skincare services.

Work in a fast-paced and growing regenerative medical center! Flexible schedule, friendly working environment, and convenient scheduling through their own branded app for patients.

Competitive compensation commensurate with experience.

For more information or to apply email [email protected] or call 814-227-5855 and ask for Lindsay.





Unit Chef

Laurel Brook Personal Care

Laurel Brook Personal Care is currently looking to add an experienced, motivated Unit Chef to their Healthcare team in Brookville, PA.

As a floating chef, you will have the opportunity to supervise and participate in the preparation of meals for various locations as assigned.

What you’ll be doing:

Planning, organizing, and supervising culinary operations of retail and catering services

Planning menus based on various factors, such as market trends, customer preferences, and nutritional considerations

Conferring with district managers or other departments regarding daily aspects of dining service

Directing and coordinating the work of kitchen staff

Other tasks as assigned

What they’re looking for:

Must-haves:

Certification by a recognized culinary institution or an equivalent combination of education and experience

Ability to travel up to 75% of the time

At least three years experience in culinary management

Strong leadership and communication skills

Nice-to-haves:



At least one year’s experience in a similar role.

Where you’ll be working:

Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

Click this QR code to apply!





Food Service Worker

Laurel Brook Personal Care

Laurel Brook Personal Care is currently looking to add a motivated food service worker to their Healthcare team in Brookville, PA.

As a food service worker, you will have the opportunity to perform a variety of tasks, learn a variety of skills, and interact with a diverse clientele daily in a fast-paced environment.

Join their amazing team and enjoy:

Up to $17 per hour!

Weekly Pay

No Late Night Shifts!

What you’ll be doing:

Preparing, serving, and distributing food, and may require working in various areas of the department, such as the tray line, dish room, cafeteria, and storeroom.

This list of duties and responsibilities is not all-inclusive and may be expanded to include other duties and responsibilities, as management may deem necessary from time to time.

What we’re looking for:

Must-haves:

Must possess strong interpersonal and customer skills

Have excellent attention to detail and service knowledge

Have excellent communication and organization skills

Nice-to-haves:

Prior food service experience is preferred

Where you’ll be working:

Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

Click this QR code to apply!





Diesel Mechanic’s Assistant

Local Trucking Company

A local trucking company currently has an opening for a full-time Diesel Mechanic’s Assistant.

Applicants must be able to lift 100 lbs. A general knowledge of mechanics is preferred but they will train the applicant if necessary.

Applicants should be located within a half hour of Punxsutawney and have a valid driver’s license.

Pay will start at $15/hr depending on experience and health insurance is included.

This is a great opportunity for a recent graduate looking to get into the field.

Please call 814-952-8991 if interested.





Full-Time Laborer

J&J Feeds and Needs

J&J Feeds and Needs currently has an opening for a Full-Time Laborer at their Brookville location.

Job duties (but not limited to):

Bagging/stacking feed

Loading/unloading trucks

Sweeping floors

Loading for customers

Please contact J&J Feeds and Needs at 814-226-6066 for more information or stop by 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254 for an application.





Unit Chef

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

Laurelbrooke Personal Care currently has openings for a Unit Chef.

Do you want to make an impact on the lives of seniors in your community by preparing and cooking quality meals?

Do you want a better quality of life or work/life balance? Work in Senior Living at Laurelbrooke Personal Care!

Position: Unit Chef

The role at a glance:

Laurelbrook is looking to add an experienced, motivated Unit Chef to their Healthcare team in Brookville, PA. As a floating chef, you will have the opportunity to supervise and participate in the preparation of meals for various locations as assigned.

What you’ll be doing:

Planning, organizing, and supervising culinary operations of retail and catering services

Planning menus based on various factors, such as market trends, customer preferences, and nutritional considerations

Conferring with district managers or other departments regarding daily aspects of dining service

Directing and coordinating the work of kitchen staff

Other tasks as assigned

Must-haves:

Certification by a recognized culinary institution or an equivalent combination of education and experience

Ability to travel up to 75% of the time

At least three years experience in culinary management

Strong leadership and communication skills

Nice-to-haves:

At least one year experience in a similar role

Where you’ll be working:

Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

133 Laurelbrooke Drive

Brookville, PA 15825

For more information please call: 814-849-0494 or email: [email protected]

Click or Scan the QR code below to apply:

Cura Hospitality is an equal-opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.





Food Service Worker

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

Laurelbrooke Personal Care currently has openings for a Food Service Worker.

Do you want to make an impact on the lives of seniors in your community by preparing and cooking quality meals?

Do you want a better quality of life or work/life balance? Work in Senior Living at Laurelbrooke Personal Care!

Position: Food Service Worker

The Role at a glance:

Laurelbrook is looking to add a motivated food service worker to their Healthcare team in Brookville, PA. As a food service worker, you will have the opportunity to perform a variety of tasks, learn a variety of skills, and interact with a diverse clientele daily in a fast-paced environment.

What you’ll be doing:

Preparing, serving, and distributing food, and may require working in various areas of the department, such as the tray line, dish room, cafeteria, and storeroom

This list of duties and responsibilities is not all-inclusive and may be expanded to include other duties and responsibilities, as management may deem necessary from time to time

Must-haves:

Must possess strong interpersonal and customer skills

Have excellent attention to detail and service knowledge

Have excellent communication and organization skills

Nice-to-haves:

Prior food service experience is preferred

Where you’ll be working:

Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

133 Laurelbrooke Drive

Brookville, PA 15825

For more information please call: 814-849-0494 or email: [email protected]

Click or Scan the QR code below to apply:

Cura Hospitality is an equal-opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.





Francis J. Palo, Inc. a Clarion based construction company is accepting applications/resumes for a full time Warehouse/Yard Person.

This position will be responsible for loading and unloading trucks as well as some local deliveries in non cdl vehicles.

Operation of Forklifts is required.

This position is dayshift Monday – Friday with a competitive compensation and benefits package.

Applicants can fill out an application at 309 South 4th Ave, Clarion, PA 16214.

E-mail resumes to [email protected] or mail to P.O. Box 368, Clarion, PA 16214.

Francis J. Palo, Inc is an equal opportunity employer.





Direct Care Staff

New Light Inc.

New Light Inc. is currently looking to add Direct Care staff in the Clarion and Dubois area.

The direct care position will provide support for intellectually/developmentally disabled individuals in a community-based residential program.

Competitive starting wage: $12.00 – $14.00 per hour.

All shifts available; weekends a must.

Licensed CNA’s needed.

Benefits package.

Paid vacation.

Opportunity for advancement within the company.

Interested individuals must be able to obtain a criminal background check free of certain serious violations, a child abuse clearance, and an FBI clearance.

Interested applicants must have a valid driver’s license, and a reliable, insured, and registered vehicle.

If interested in a position at New Light Inc. Please contact Heather McHenry at 814-226-6444 extension 103 or email [email protected]

New Light Inc. is an equal-opportunity employer.





Mental Health Aide

Abraxas

Abraxas I is hiring Mental Health Aides for Overnight Monitoring Shifts (11PM-7AM) at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

In this role, you will monitor adolescent clients and ensure Program Security during sleeping hours as you help BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Seeking Youth Care Workers, Behavioral Health Technicians, Youth Services Workers, Juvenile Justice Specialists, Social Service Workers, Residential Support Staff, Childcare Workers, and Healthcare Aides this overnight job opportunity might interest you!

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in our Workforce Development Training Program for our students.

To Apply; Text MHA1 to 412-912-2012

Wage: From $15.00 per hour – $18.54 per hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Aide is to supervise clients with chronic or acute mental disorders during their sleeping hours in a manner that ensures their safety and security.

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can apply on here also.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!





Mental Health Worker

Abraxas

Abraxas I is Hiring Mental Health Workers to work directly with adolescents at their residential mental health program, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Team members are dedicated and passionate individuals that are committed to inspiring positive change in the lives of adolescents with emotional and behavioral challenges. We are recruiting for multiple positions and all shifts, and we would welcome you to be part of our awesome team!

As a Mental Health Worker, you will be part of a team providing medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. In this position, you will provide direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

To Apply: text MHW to 412-912-2012

Wage: From $16.84 an hour – $23.87 an hour

Bonus (if applicable): $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.*

Shift: Days and Evenings

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can apply here.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!





Behavioral Health Counselor

UPMC Northwest, Seneca

UPMC Northwest currently has opening for a Behavioral Health Counselor in Seneca

Job ID: 185283388

Status: Full-Time

Regular/Temporary: Regular

Hours: Primarily Day Shift role (typically no weekends)

Shift: Day Job

Facility: UPMC Northwest

Department: Behavioral Health Inpat

Location: 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346

Union Position: No

Salary Range: $19.47 to $31.19 per hour

Current UPMC employees must apply in HR Direct.

All others click HERE to apply.

Behavioral Health Counselor Responsibilities:

Demonstrate knowledge of behavior support techniques and skills to aid in the development of individualized behavior plans.

Assist with care coordination as needed to ensure the highest quality of care to clients and families.

Facilitate referrals for other clinical services during treatment and at discharge.

Facilitate referrals for other clinical services during treatment and at discharge. Demonstrate knowledge of structured clinical assessment tools including specific measures of psychiatric symptomatology, family functioning, and academic achievement with an ability to communicate results and recommended course of treatment to families and other professionals.

Responsible for paperwork and participates in interagency team meetings.

Actively participate, coordinate, and liaison with other services.

Facilitate the resolution of any problematic issue related to service delivery.

Provide individual and family therapy in a community and/or inpatient/outpatient setting.

Ensure behavior plans are implemented with fidelity by staff to maximize effectiveness.

Provide direct care to assigned patients.

Provide direct clinical supervision to assigned staff.

Modes of supervision include: individual, group and onsite supervision.

Treatment team meetings also will be conducted.

Develop expertise in child/adolescent/adult psychopathology, crisis intervention / de-escalation techniques, and behavioral therapy.

Conduct ongoing evaluations of behavior plans after implementation to assess if plans need to be updated.

Qualifications

Masters degree in Psychology; Child Development; Applied Behavior Analysis; Early Intervention; Education; Special Education; Instruction in Learning; Social Work or a related field.

1 year of clinical experience preferred

Knowledge of behavior principles, evaluation and assessment process, as well as application of current version of the DSM preferred

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) or Licensed Marriage Family Therapist (LMFT) or Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC) or Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW) preferred.

Behavioral Health Unit Overview:

The Behavioral Health Unit at UPMC Northwest is recognized for the compassionate care, professionalism, and expertise demonstrated by the staff. The leadership team maintains a close working relationship with Western Psychiatric Hospital to offer current developments in both evidence-based knowledge and clinical practice in the field of Behavioral Health Care. The Unit strongly advocates for patients and employs a multidisciplinary approach that addresses patients’ clinical, social, safety, and spiritual needs and promotes achievement of optimal levels of stability, independence, and well-being following discharge.

The unit includes Acute Care & Extended Acute Care (EAC) which permits UPMC team members to work with patients in acute crisis as well as with patients who are here for many weeks. EAC patients work to establish the skills and supports necessary to return to the community with an enhanced ability to succeed and thrive.

Apply today!

UPMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Disability/Veteran





Part-Time Cleaning Person

The Haskell House

The Haskell House, in Clarion, has an opening for a part-time cleaning person.

Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:

Maintaining a cleaning log

Sweeping, mopping, dusting, polishing

Sanitizing tables, chairs, restrooms and other surfaces

Emptying trash cans

Replenishing restroom amenities

Occasional laundry/ironing if needed

Requirements include:

Availability between the hours of 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Attention to detail

Time management and task efficiency

Willingness and ability to work with others as a part of a team

Ability to demonstrate professionalism

Pay rate based on experience.

Interested applicants can email their resume and/or past work experience to [email protected]





Full Time Custodian

Keystone School District

Keystone School District is anticipating a vacancy for a full time custodian position.

Interested Applicants should send Letter of Interest, Three Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114 and 151 Background Clearances and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:

Mr. Michael McCormick

Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: February 10, 2023 (Or Until Position is Filled)





Mental Health Services Supervisor

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Residential Treatment Supervisor and Unit Supervisor for their Mental Health program at Abraxas I in Marienville, PA.

At Abraxas, you will be part of a team helping at-risk adolescents BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Abraxas I (AI) provides adolescent treatment programs for substance abuse, delinquency, and medically necessary mental health services. Their 90 acre campus is nestled in the Allegheny National Forest in northwestern Pennsylvania.

Are you looking to make a meaningful difference in the lives of at-risk youth? They’ve got the job for you!

Salary: $45,000 Annually

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Treatment Supervisor Summary:

In this role, you will manage and direct the activities of the Mental Health treatment unit, including providing supervision to staff assigned to the unit. You will ensure that all Abraxas policies and procedures are followed. You will serve as the primary role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development.

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can also apply here.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!





Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales

Family-owned since 1940, Zacherl Motor Truck Sales needs you as their Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate!

How would you like to work for a company that actually cares about you? How about a company that also truly cares about your time with family? How about a company that treats you like a member of their family? If that sounds good, keep reading…

Join the Parts Sales team at Zacherl Motor Truck Sales in Clarion! In business since 1940, they are looking for motivated and energetic people to help them continue to grow and improve their parts department and their dealership. Growth in parts sales is a goal of theirs, so they are adding another Outside Sales and Delivery Associate. This position will be full time and permanent. Zacherl Motor’s facility is just North of Interstate 80, exit 64 in Clarion, PA at 795 Greenville Pike.

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales started in 1940 as a family business and continues to operate as a family business 82 years later. They offer great benefits and an engaged, exciting and enjoyable working atmosphere. Their employee benefits package includes major medical insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, a 401k retirement plan with dollar for dollar match up to 4% of your gross pay, paid vacation after just 3 months of employment, 7 paid holidays each year, flexible hours, overtime pay, and paid work uniforms. They also have a compensation plan in place if you choose your medical insurance coverage elsewhere (from a spouse for example) if you do not need insurance through the company.

Their parts associates earn hourly pay and commission pay on parts sales with commission for team success and individual sales commission as well. The hourly pay range depends upon experience and the monthly commission pay is based on meeting individual and team sales goals. Pay range is from $32,000 to $60,000 annually, dependent on experience and commissions earned. Continual parts and sales training with them is a must and they help you to earn while you learn. The earning potential is great with your commitment and with thei commission plans and their team-based philosophy.

Extra pay per hour comes with loyalty, teamwork, training and overall experience. They also have an annual profit-sharing bonus.

Call Parts Manager Randy Reinsel at 800-832-8580 today for more information and please fill out a job application under the APPLY button on our website at www.zacherlmotors.com or stop in for a printed application.





Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas

Abraxas I is hiring Life Skills Workers II to work directly with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Attention Youth Care Workers, Behavioral Health Technicians, Youth Services Workers, Juvenile Justice Specialists, Social Service Workers, Day Care Attendants, Childcare Workers, Residential Healthcare Aides

In this role, you will supervise and interact with clients, teach responsible living skills, and document services as you help BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.*

To Apply: Text JOB to 412-912-2012

Wage: From $15.26 per hour – $19.26 per hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can also apply here.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!





All Positions, Full-Time and Part-Time at Sweet Basil

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring full-time positions for hostesses, bartenders, servers, cooks, and dishwashers.

Sweet Basil offers a competitive wage and health insurance.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

No experience is required.

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 21108 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254, The restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.





Multiple Openings

Wagner Tarps.

Wagner Tarps, provider of durable, high-quality custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps for the trucking industry for over 25 years has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility.

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY, Wagner tarps will pay you to learn the trade!!

Positions are Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On-the-job training, no experience is necessary, you will be trained to manufacture and install custom tarps.

The positions include a WEEKLY BONUS PROGRAM. Earn up to an extra $130 a week just for showing up to work!!

The positions also include paid holidays, paid vacation, paid uniforms, matched retirement, and a Christmas bonus.

Apply in person at:

244 Industrial Park Road

Brookville, PA





Lumber Yard/Delivery Driver

Heeter Lumber Inc.

Heeter Lumber Inc. currently has an opening for an experienced or entry-level full-time Lumber Yard/Delivery Driver in Knox.

They are also accepting part-time applicants.

The Yard/Delivery Driver position will make up to $16.00/hour, depending on experience.

Benefits include:

2 weeks (11 days) paid time off scheduled in advance

employee medical insurance

401(K) plan with up to a 3% match

Paid Life/ADD insurance

Employee discounts for merchandise

Average work Day:

Monday – Friday: 7:30 a.m – 5:00 p.m

Saturday: 7:30 a.m – 12:00 p.m

As an employee you MUST be reliable, punctual, and attentive to safety as you drive delivery trucks to customers.

Responsibilities:

Greeting and assisting customers

Load customer orders

Build loads for delivery and deliver to customer location

Load, unload, and stock: lumber, building supplies, & hardware

Operate forklift

Prepare customer custom cut orders

Clean and maintain lumber yard and delivery vehicles

Inspect vehicles for mechanical items and safety issues and perform preventative maintenance

Maneuver trucks into loading or unloading positions

Collect and verify delivery instructions

You must have a positive, can-do attitude. Our customer base is largely made up of repeat customers that value the drivers they work with. Your work ethic and standards add value to our customer base and products.

Qualifications:

Valid driver’s license

No recent moving or driving violations

Customer service skills

Application available in store and online:

https://www.heeterlumber.com/careers





Multiple Positions

Primary Health Network

The Primary Health Network, a Federally Qualified Health Center, provides quality primary care services and access to specialty care commensurate with the needs of the people in the communities we serve. Services are offered regardless of age, race, creed, sex, national origin or ability to pay.

Primary Health Network is first in offering quality care and caring to patients in communities. Primary Health Network is a leader among health centers through its commitment to developing innovative programs, new technologies and excellent facilities.

Registered Dental Hygienist (RDH) (Full Time ) – Clarion County

Location and Hours of Position:

The general office hours for this position is 8:30 AM-5:00 PM with some possible early morning and evening hours required. This position is located in our Clarion Dental Office in Clarion, PA.

Education/Experience Requirements

Registered Dental Hygienist and a minimum of two years’ clinical experience (preferred)

Graduate of an accredited dental hygiene school

PA Dental Hygienist license

Previous FQHC experience (preferred, not required)

Experience with Electronic Medical Records (EMR), (preferred)

PA Certification in Radiology (or willingness to obtain)

Computer Proficient

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Flexibility

Full benefit package to include:

Competitive salary commensurate with experience and yearly bonus potential based on quality and productivity; Eligibility for State & Federal Loan Repayment; FTCA Malpractice Coverage; Flexible scheduling; Vacation/Holiday/CME time off; Health/Dental/Vision Coverage; 403B Retirement Program; Disability & Life Insurance; Relocation Expenses; CME Allowance; Payment of Societal & Membership Dues, License

Apply Now

Receptionist – Front Office Behavioral Health – Clarion County

Part-Time: up to 29 hours per week

Position Overview

The Front Office Assistant is responsible for performing daily clerical activities within the front office and designated areas related to maintaining smooth patient flow and enforcing reimbursement related procedures as they apply to front office.

Location and Hours of Position

The general office hours for this position is Mon-Thur 9.00 AM-2:00 PM (with rotating later Monday), This position is located at our Clarion Behavioral Health office located in Clarion, PA.

Education/Experience Requirements

High school graduate or equivalent AND minimum of one (1) year professional office experience (health care setting preferred)

Additional Job Qualifications/Skills

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Computer proficient (required)

Must be available to work evening hours, as required.

Behavioral Health experience preferred

Apply Now

Community Health Worker / Public Health Coordinator – Clarion County

Full-Time

Position Overview

A Community Health Worker is a front line public health worker who is a trusted member of and/ or has unusually close understanding of the community served. This trusting relationship enables the HCW-PC to serve as a liaison/link/intermediary between health/social services and the community to facilitate access to services and improve the quality and cultural competence of service delivery.

A CHW-PC also builds individual and community capacity by increasing the knowledge and self-sufficiency through a range of activities such as outreach, community education, informal counseling, social support and advocacy.

Location and Hours of Position

The general office hours for this position is 8:30 AM-5:00 PM. The position is located in Clarion County.

Compensation

Minimum salary of $36,000 per year. PHN recognizes experience, education and job location when determining wages.

Education/Experience Requirements

High school diploma, or GED.

At least 3 years of experience directly related to the duties and responsibilities related to the job.

Certified Community Health Worker in PA or be willing to work towards it

Possession of a valid driver’s license

Additional Job Qualifications/Skills

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to work with a wide range of areas in a diverse community

Creative and analytical thinking

Computer Skills

Benefits

Medical/Dental/Vision (Employee and Family plans available, eligible after 60 days)

Employer Paid Short Term disability

Employer Paid Life Insurance

Retirement Plan

Paid Time Off

8 Paid Holidays

College Savings Plan

Fitness Center Membership Reimbursement

ID Shield & Legal Shield

Volunteer Time off Program

Apply Now

Family CRNP – Clarion County

(Part Time (up to 29 hours per week))

PHN is seeking a part-time family CRNP for the office located in Clarion, PA to provide the full range of out-patient comprehensive medical care to patients from pediatrics through senior citizens. They are looking for an individual who believes in making a difference in their community while working alongside other passionate providers to provide outpatient comprehensive psychiatric care to patients from pediatrics through senior citizens. The nursing staff supports each prescribing professional with gathering all vitals, medication reconciliation, updates to all clinical lists including allergy, directives, diagnosis and other related data. This information is gathered each visit and is prior to you seeing the patient for their evaluation or medication check.

Requirements to include:

Graduate from an accredited School for Nurse Practitioners; Certified as a Registered Family Nurse Practitioner; Current PA License; Current DEA License; Knowledge of Electronic Health Records; Ability to provide quality, comprehensive, continuity of medical care in a compassionate manner with minimum supervision.

Practice Information:

Primary Health Network (PHN) is a Federally Qualified Health Center that is TJC accredited. We are celebrating our 37th year of embracing excellence in healthcare. At Primary Health Network we strive to assist our patients toward a fuller, healthier lifestyle. PHN accepts all patients regardless of their insurance or financial status and offer the sliding fee scale to all income eligible uninsured or underinsured patients based on annual household income along with a 340b drug pricing program.

Full benefit package to include:

Competitive salary commensurate with experience and yearly bonus potential based on quality and productivity; Eligibility for State & Federal Loan Repayment; FTCA Malpractice Coverage; Flexible scheduling; Vacation/Sick/Holiday/CME time off; Health/Dental/Vision Coverage; 403B Retirement Program; Disability & Life Insurance; Relocation Expenses; CME Allowance; Payment of Societal & Membership Dues, License, DEA, etc.

Apply Now

Primary Health Network is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).





Full-Time MS/HS Special Education Teachers

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has openings for MS/HS Special Education Teachers in Oil City (at Pathways) and in Tionesta (West Forest).

This is a full-time professional union position (185 days annually) with salary and benefits per the collective bargaining agreement.

Requires valid certification/licensure in PA for Special Education. Acts 24, 34, 114, 126, 151, and 168 clearances are required.

Experience in Emotional Support preferred. This is a bargaining unit position.

Please send a letter of interest and application materials to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.





All Positions Open

Faller’s Furniture

Faller’s Furniture has moved and is currently hiring for all positions.

Open positions include:

Sales Staff

Warehouse Help

General Support

Stop by Faller’s Furniture at 443 S. 5th Avenue, Clarion to fill out an application and interview on the spot:

Wednesday, January 11th from 10:00 a.m – 2:00 p.m

Friday, January 13th from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 14th from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.





Part-Time Night Custodians

Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for part-time night custodians.

Applicants must possess or be able to obtain all required clearances.

Starting wage is $10.25 per hour with paid sick and personal days.

Send letter of interest to:

Mr. Michael Fagley, Supervisor of Buildings & Grounds

Clarion Area Jr.-Sr. High School

221 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214

Deadline for application is January 25, 2023. E.O.E.





Full-Time Temporary 6th Grade Teacher

Clarion Area School District

he Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for a Full-Time Temporary 6th Grade Teacher.

Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for the position of Full-Time Temporary 6th Grade Teacher to begin February 15, 2023.

PA Certification including 6th Grade is required. The position will be full-time temporary and salary will be commensurate with education and experience in accordance with the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Applications as well as resume and cover letter from qualified persons interested can be submitted electronically to:

[email protected]

or mailed to Attn:

Dr. Joseph Carrico

221 Liberty Street, Clarion PA 16214.

The successful candidate will be required to provide the necessary clearances and documents such as but not limited to:

Act 24/82 Form PDE 6004

Act 34 PSP Criminal Record Check

Act 114 FBI Criminal History Check

Act 151 Child Abuse clearances

complete the required Act 168 forms

Applications will be accepted until January 27th or until the position has been filled.





Part-Time Paraprofessional Aide

Clarion Area School District

The Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for a Part-Time Paraprofessional Aide.

This will be a school year position, five hours per day.

Experience working with special needs students, teaching certificate, or highly qualified status preferred but not required.

Must be able to obtain Act 34, Act 15, and FBI fingerprint clearances.

Send letter of interest, current resume, and two letters of recommendation to:

Joseph L. Carrico, Superintendent

Clarion Area School District

221 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214.

Position is open until it’s filled. E.O.E.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to [email protected] or call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.