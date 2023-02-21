William W. Kapp, 91, of Oil City, and formerly of Shippenville, passed away Monday Feb. 20, 2023 at UPMC-NW in Seneca.

Born Aug. 15, 1931 in Mt. Joy, PA., he was the son of the late Earl W. & Annie Best Kapp.

He was a graduate of Shippenville High School.

Bill was a veteran of the United States Army serving as a Corporal in the Korean War.

He had worked many years in the Coal Industry.

He was married on Sept. 13, 1958 at St. Michael’s Church in Fryburg to the former Dolores H. Fasenmyer and she survives.

William, known as papa by many, will be remembered as a great story teller.

He enjoyed fast cars and working on the oil wells with his father.

He was a member of the Knox American Legion and was also a member of St. Michael’s Church in Fryburg.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, William J. Kapp & his wife Susie of Shippenville, Debbie Sobina & her husband Chris of Oil City.

He is also survived by four grandchildren, Kathryn L. Kapp & her fiance Lawrence Berg, Emily Weaver & her husband Jim, Rebecca Vickers & her husband Kyle, Sophia Sobina, as well as his great granddaughter Lillian Weaver.

He is also survived by friends Butch & Annette Hoover.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Lawrence Fasenmyer Jr.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Michael’s Church in Fryburg’s Window Restoration Project

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

