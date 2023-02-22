7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
TodayRain, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all rain after noon. High near 48. East wind 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
TonightRain likely before 10pm, then showers, mainly after 10pm. Temperature rising to around 56 by 4am. Breezy, with a southeast wind 14 to 24 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
ThursdayA chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday NightA slight chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
FridayPartly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a northwest wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Friday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
SaturdayA chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 26.
SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.
Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 25.
MondayShowers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday NightShowers. Low around 36. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
TuesdayA chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.