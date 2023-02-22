Area Man Accused of Stealing Over $600 Worth of Prevagen from Rite Aid

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is accused of stealing over $600.00 worth of pills from Rite Aid in New Bethlehem Borough.

According to court documents, Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Andrew James Brockhouse, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on February 14.

According to a criminal complaint, Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department received a report on December 6 of a theft that occurred at Rite Aid drugstore located in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.

Police spoke with the store manager who stated the incident happened on December 3, 2022, around 1:45 p.m. The manager provided a video from the store that showed a white male, wearing a red ball cap with a white “W” displayed on it. He was also wearing a blue coat, black shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

The video also showed that the suspect left the store with the pockets on his coat appearing to have items inside. As the suspect passed the security bars, he set the alarm off and ran out the door, the complaint states.

According to the manager, the suspect was in one of the aisles for a period of time and an inventory of that aisle was done. It was determined that Prevagen valued at $663.91 was missing after the incident with the suspect. She also stated the Prevagen is boxed in a security container and that was what triggered the alarm when he exited the store, the complaint indicates.

On January 11, police were contacted by the manager of the Rite Aid drugstore who provided information on an incident at another Rite Aid and photos of what appeared to be the same suspect, the complaint notes.

The Regional Asset Protection Leader for Rite Aid told police an incident was reported with the Neshannock Township Police Department. Contact was made with an officer from the Neshannock Township Police Department, and he reported they were able to identify the suspect with the help of PACIC using facial recognition. Their suspect was identified as Andrew James Brockhouse.

According to the Neshannock Township Police Department officer, Prevagen along with other bottles of pills were taken in this incident. A criminal history check was run on Brockhouse, and it was determined Brockhouse was recently on probation in Washington County.

On February 2, 2023, investigators contacted the Probation Officer for Brockhouse and he was asked if he could look at three photos obtained from the incident for identification, and he agreed. Photos were sent by email to him on February 3, 2023, and he responded back the same day confirming the individual in the photos was Andrew James Brockhouse.

The following charge was filed against Brockhouse on February 14:

– Retail Theft-Take Merchandise, Misdemeanor 1

A preliminary arraignment is set for 10:30 a.m. on March 1 in front of Judge Miller.

