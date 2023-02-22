Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ham and Brie Melts

Melty cheese, ham and apricot preserves offer a special change of pace from the classic grilled cheese!

Ingredients

8 slices multigrain bread

1/4 cup apricot preserves



1/2 pound sliced deli ham1 round (8 ounces) Brie cheese, rind removed, sliced3 tablespoons butter, softened

Directions

-Spread 4 bread slices with half of the preserves. Layer with ham and cheese. Spread remaining bread with remaining preserves; place over cheese, preserves side down. Spread outsides of sandwiches with butter.

-In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, toast sandwiches over medium heat until golden brown and cheese is melted, 2-3 minutes on each side.

