Clarion Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on South 5th Avenue

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

ambulance-new (1)CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash in Clarion Township that left a local woman injured.

According to a report released by PSP Clarion on Friday, February 21, this crash occurred around 5:39 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, on South 5th Avenue (State Route 68) in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2021 Ford Explorer driven by 25-year-old Gabrielle R. Hill, of Clarion, initiated a left turn without yielding, resulting in the vehicle being impacted by a 2002 Acura TL operated by 40-year-old Mohammad I. Obaidullah, of Downers Grove, IL, on its passenger side.

Hill was transported to Clarion Hospital to treat suspected injuries.

Obaidullah was not injured.

Both individuals were using a seat belt.

According to police, Hill was charged with a traffic violation.


