Clarion Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on South 5th Avenue

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash in Clarion Township that left a local woman injured.

According to a report released by PSP Clarion on Friday, February 21, this crash occurred around 5:39 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, on South 5th Avenue (State Route 68) in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2021 Ford Explorer driven by 25-year-old Gabrielle R. Hill, of Clarion, initiated a left turn without yielding, resulting in the vehicle being impacted by a 2002 Acura TL operated by 40-year-old Mohammad I. Obaidullah, of Downers Grove, IL, on its passenger side.

Hill was transported to Clarion Hospital to treat suspected injuries.

Obaidullah was not injured.

Both individuals were using a seat belt.

According to police, Hill was charged with a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.