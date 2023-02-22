Driver Flown to UPMC Presbyterian After One-Vehicle Crash on Route 28

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a crash on Route 28 that resulted in a 64-year-old man being airlifted to a Pittsburgh hospital.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Tuesday, February 21, this crash happened on Brookville Street (State Route 28) in Redbank Township, Clarion County, around 4:47 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15.

Police say a 2004 Jeep Wrangler driven by 64-year-old William T. Fowler, of Pittsburgh, crossed the white fog line on the right side of the road and exited the roadway.

The vehicle traveled approximately 48 feet before striking a sign with the front end of the vehicle. After striking the sign, the vehicle traveled roughly 66 feet and crossed back over the fog line to re-enter the roadway.

Once it came back onto Route 28, Fowler’s vehicle crossed the center double yellow line, and then crossed the left fog line, exiting the left side of the roadway. It exited the roadway and traveled about 93 feet before crossing the Redbank Valley Trail and continuing to travel until the vehicle was able to reach a stone circle wall.

Fowler’s vehicle went over the top of the wall and landed down within the center of the circular wall. After landing, it proceeded approximately 51 feet before striking the opposite side of the circular wall and coming to final rest facing southwest.

Fowler suffered injuries of unknown severity and was airlifted from the scene to UPMC Presbyterian.

He was not using a seat belt.

Assisting on the scene were Clarion Hospital EMS, New Bethlehem Fire Company 1, and Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department.

According to police, Fowler was charged with a traffic violation.

