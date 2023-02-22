Emily Layman Pleads No Contest in Child Endangerment Case

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Emily Layman, the 23-year-old mother of two who has been in legal woes since May of 2022, pleaded no contest to one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in Venango County Courtroom #1 on Tuesday, February 21.

Layman, who has been representing herself in the case, stood alone before Judge Marie T. Veon expecting to enter the plea. At this point, Assistant District Attorney Justin Fleeger, who is running for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, told the court that it had come to his attention that Layman had said publicly that the only reason she was taking the plea deal was that she couldn’t afford a defense.

Fleeger then told to the court that either counsel should be appointed to Ms. Layman, or she could still take the deal if she understood that she would be admitting that she would likely lose at trial.

Shaking and crying, Layman took the deal. Sentencing is scheduled for April 6.

This is the second time Layman has stood before Judge Veon expecting to plea no contest. Last month’s hearing was continued when Judge Veon learned that the prosecution’s discovery files had never been provided to Layman by Fleeger, a possible Brady Law violation. Layman had requested the file the previous October 17.

The discovery file was sent to Layman overnight following exploreVenango.com‘s reporting on the hearing.

Fleeger is recommending to the court that Layman be sentenced to house arrest. Not knowing if she qualifies for that sentence, Judge Veon advised Layman to visit Court Supervision Services in the Courthouse Annex to begin the process of determining if she meets the requirements.

Background on the Case

According to a criminal complaint filed on May 4, 2022, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office, the City of Franklin Police Department received a CYS 104 Form on November 23, 2021, regarding a three-week-old child who was at a Pittsburgh hospital with numerous physical injuries that were suspicious in nature.

According to the complaint, the three-week-old child was presented to a Pittsburgh hospital on November 22, 2021, due to vomiting blood. The child was found to allegedly have bruises on the shins and upper back. The affiant–a detective of Franklin Police Department–noted these injuries are concerning for physical abuse due to patterned-injury bruises in a non-mobile child. It was noted that the injuries allegedly caused substantial pain.

The following conditions were allegedly stated: male extreme fussiness since birth; fussy and vomiting at baseline; fussier and vomiting blood since Saturday, November 20, 2021 (two days). The exam listed the patient as “well…except bruising.”

The preliminary read from the x-ray listed possible right rib fracture (healing) and left metaphyseal femur fracture–pending final read and medical workup. Per the parents, the patient was born with bruises. Per the parents, their primary care physician had previously examined the patient for bruises. The bruises on the patient’s back, per the parents, the child’s brother may have thrown a toy, and it hit the child, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, the following charges were brought against both Cain Layman and Emily Layman:

Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 1 (two counts)

Aggravated Assault – Victim Less Than 6 and Defendant 18 or older, Felony 2 (two counts)

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Charges Against Cain Layman Dropped

Charges against Cain Layman were withdrawn during a preliminary hearing on July 28, 2022, following testimony from two witnesses.

The first witness, Dr. Matthew Valente, MD, gave expert testimony on the medical findings regarding the possible abuse of the three-week-old child. Dr. Valente, a pediatric doctor at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and member of the National Children’s Advocacy Center, described how the injuries were found on the child through multiple X-rays and MRIs. Dr. Valente told the court of his lengthy history involving suspected child abuse cases and related that the injuries found on Layman’s child were “diagnostic of physical abuse” beyond a reasonable degree of certainty.

The defense challenged Dr. Valente on many topics, including his lack of knowledge concerning blood disorders that the parents and other expert witnesses claim the child has.

The second witness brought forth by the prosecution was Charles Albaugh, Venango County Children & Youth Services case worker. Albaugh testified of his dealings with both Emily Layman and Cain Layman in the early stages of the investigation. Albaugh’s report of suspected child abuse (CYS 104 Form) was entered as evidence by the prosecution, and his testimony revolved around that report.

Following the hearing, Emily Layman told exploreVenango.com, “I think honestly they’re grasping at straws at this point.

“(The prosecution) has no solid evidence to hold onto. They dropped the charges against (Cain Layman) because they don’t have anything on him, but they’re holding onto stereotypical things.”

Lesser Charges Offered to Emily Layman

According to Layman, the District Attorney’s Office offered her a plea deal in October 2022. If she pleaded guilty to one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child Less Than 6 years Old, a 2nd degree felony, enrolled in parenting classes, obtained a mental health assessment, and engaged in counseling/mental health services, the Commonwealth would drop the original charges and would not object to a nine to 16 month house arrest.

Layman agreed to the deal and began completing its terms. According to Layman, she has completed everything the District Attorney’s office has asked.

