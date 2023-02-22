Featured Local Job: Lumber Yard/Delivery Driver

Heeter Lumber Inc. currently has an opening for an experienced or entry-level full-time Lumber Yard/Delivery Driver in Knox and Emlenton.

They are also accepting part-time applicants.

The Yard/Delivery Driver position will make up to $16.00/hour, depending on experience.

Benefits include:

2 weeks (11 days) paid time off scheduled in advance

employee medical insurance

401(K) plan with up to a 3% match

Paid Life/ADD insurance

Employee discounts for merchandise

Average work Day:

Monday – Friday: 7:30 a.m – 5:00 p.m

Saturday: 7:30 a.m – 12:00 p.m

As an employee you MUST be reliable, punctual, and attentive to safety as you drive delivery trucks to customers.

Responsibilities:

Greeting and assisting customers

Load customer orders

Build loads for delivery and deliver to customer location

Load, unload, and stock: lumber, building supplies, & hardware

Operate forklift

Prepare customer custom cut orders

Clean and maintain lumber yard and delivery vehicles

Inspect vehicles for mechanical items and safety issues and perform preventative maintenance

Maneuver trucks into loading or unloading positions

Collect and verify delivery instructions

You must have a positive, can-do attitude. Our customer base is largely made up of repeat customers that value the drivers they work with. Your work ethic and standards add value to our customer base and products.

Qualifications:

Valid driver’s license

No recent moving or driving violations

Customer service skills

Application available in store and online:

https://www.heeterlumber.com/careers

