Featured Local Job: Lumber Yard/Delivery Driver
Heeter Lumber Inc. currently has an opening for an experienced or entry-level full-time Lumber Yard/Delivery Driver in Knox and Emlenton.
They are also accepting part-time applicants.
The Yard/Delivery Driver position will make up to $16.00/hour, depending on experience.
Benefits include:
- 2 weeks (11 days) paid time off scheduled in advance
- employee medical insurance
- 401(K) plan with up to a 3% match
- Paid Life/ADD insurance
- Employee discounts for merchandise
Average work Day:
Monday – Friday: 7:30 a.m – 5:00 p.m
Saturday: 7:30 a.m – 12:00 p.m
As an employee you MUST be reliable, punctual, and attentive to safety as you drive delivery trucks to customers.
Responsibilities:
- Greeting and assisting customers
- Load customer orders
- Build loads for delivery and deliver to customer location
- Load, unload, and stock: lumber, building supplies, & hardware
- Operate forklift
- Prepare customer custom cut orders
- Clean and maintain lumber yard and delivery vehicles
- Inspect vehicles for mechanical items and safety issues and perform preventative maintenance
- Maneuver trucks into loading or unloading positions
- Collect and verify delivery instructions
You must have a positive, can-do attitude. Our customer base is largely made up of repeat customers that value the drivers they work with. Your work ethic and standards add value to our customer base and products.
Qualifications:
- Valid driver’s license
- No recent moving or driving violations
- Customer service skills
Application available in store and online:
https://www.heeterlumber.com/careers
