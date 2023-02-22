 

Featured Local Job: Swartfager Welding Inc. Hiring Multiple Positions

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 @ 05:02 PM

Posted by Adrian Weber


Swartfager Welding Inc. is looking to hire motivated and dependable full-time employees.

Current positions available include Pipe Welders, Diesel Engine Mechanics and General Laborers.

Job requirements include passing a pre-employment drug screen and following all safety procedures.

Benefits package includes:

  • Competitive hourly rate of pay
  • Holiday & vacation pay
  • Paid time off
  • Sick pay
  • Medical & vision insurance
  • 401K plan

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply in person at:
Swartfager Welding Inc.
199 Boyle Memorial Drive, Knox, PA 16232
Monday – Friday 7:00 am to 3:30 pm.


