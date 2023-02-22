Featured Local Job: Swartfager Welding Inc. Hiring Multiple Positions
Wednesday, February 22, 2023 @ 05:02 PM
Swartfager Welding Inc. is looking to hire motivated and dependable full-time employees.
Current positions available include Pipe Welders, Diesel Engine Mechanics and General Laborers.
Job requirements include passing a pre-employment drug screen and following all safety procedures.
Benefits package includes:
- Competitive hourly rate of pay
- Holiday & vacation pay
- Paid time off
- Sick pay
- Medical & vision insurance
- 401K plan
Interested individuals are encouraged to apply in person at:
Swartfager Welding Inc.
199 Boyle Memorial Drive, Knox, PA 16232
Monday – Friday 7:00 am to 3:30 pm.
