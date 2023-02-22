Margaret “Peggy” Gibson Fisher joined her husband on February 6, 2023.

She was born on June 14, 1935, to Pete and Winnie Gibson in Oil City, Pennsylvania.

She graduated with the class of 1953 from Oil City High School.

She was a nurse graduate from Oil City Hospital nursing program.

She worked as the head lead RN at Pittsburgh Hospital Children’s Ward.

She was married to the love of her life for 64 years, Fred Fisher.

They had four children together Lisa (Tom) Gray of Bendersville, PA; Andy (Ashley) Fisher of Centerville, VA; Matt (Rowan) Fisher of Harpers Ferry, WV; and Steve (Krysia) Fisher of Tacoma Park, MD.

They have 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

After being a domestic engineer for 20 plus years, Peggy was the executive director of CHRIE at Penn State.

She followed her husband to Kenya to work for USAID finding embassy housing and running the warehouse for household items.

She helped to start a women owned telephone company along with the first women published newspaper in Kenya.

Later in life she spent many years traveling the globe with her husband.

She was co-founder of the international consulting firm IDIOM with her husband where she was the editor for many international training manuals.

She loved spending her free time with her grandkids, gardening, playing cards and Mahjong with her friends.

A private ceremony will be held for family and close friends

Online condolences can be shared by visiting https://www.gettysburgfunerals.com/.

