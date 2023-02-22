New Keystone Superintendent Leads School Board Meeting, Comments on Pa.’s School Funding System

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Keystone School District’s new superintendent was welcomed into his new role as he led his first school board work session and regular business meeting on Monday, February 20.

Michael Hall, who began his tenure on February 13, officially addressed the public for the first time in his new role during his report in the Keystone Elementary Library.

“My introduction to the district has been nothing less than spectacular,” Hall said. “One of the things I’ve seen is an amazing talent with our students—whether they’re doing work, playing basketball, participating in the Pops concert.”

Hall also referenced the “talent” that was on display just before his report, which included two students proposing projects to help the school.

“Phenomenal talent,” Hall exclaimed. “I just wanted to make sure everyone heard that. That’s one of the things I’ve seen that makes this not just another place.”

Hall was hired as the district’s new superintendent on December 20, replacing Michael McCormick, who had been serving as acting superintendent of Keystone School District since July 2, 2022.

“That talent has been courteous and welcoming,” Hall continued. “Even to the point where elementary students are introducing me as their new superintendent while I’m eating at the pizza shop.”

Hall began his teaching career at Mill Hall Elementary School in 2002 and moved to Renovo Elementary School in 2005.

Hall then accepted a principal position at Bald Eagle Area School District.

In 2010, he returned to the Keystone Central (Renovo) School District as an elementary principal. He has served as a principal at Renovo Elementary, Dickey Elementary, Mill Hall Elementary, and Liberty-Curtin Elementary.

Hall also wanted to comment on a recent lawsuit decision in which a Commonwealth Court judge ruled on February 7 that Pennsylvania’s school funding system so badly under funds rural districts that it violates the state constitution.

“While we don’t know what (the ruling) means for our school district yet, I wanted to congratulate some of these entities that are starting to realize the need for public education in rural schools,” Hall said. “That is a huge part of this decision to make sure our schools are successful and that we can support the talent of our students and our community at large.

“So, really, without knowing what that means for us for sure at this time, I want to congratulate people above us. Hopefully, the legislators take notice and realize that this is the time to get money into public education.”

