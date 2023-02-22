 

Rimersburg Man Charged for Illegally Possessing Loaded Firearm, Ammunition

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

handgun-231696_1280SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg man is facing a felony charge for illegally possessing a firearm in Sligo Borough.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Ashton Allen Bowser, of Rimersburg, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office:

State Police in Clarion obtained information on January 30 that Ashton Bowser had obtained a firearm and was possessing and transporting the firearm in a red-colored Hyundai Sedan in Sligo Borough, Clarion County, according to a criminal complaint.

It was known that Bowser did not have a permit to carry a concealed firearm, the complaint states.

A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of State Route 58 and Front Street, and Bowser related a firearm was in the vehicle, the complaint indicates.

Bowser then consented to a search of the vehicle and a Taurus 9MM handgun was located in a gallon bucket in the trunk of the vehicle contained in a nylon pouch. The handgun was loaded with a clip in the gun and a separate clip containing ammunition, the complaint notes.

According to police, 30 rounds were located with the weapon.

Bowser was arraigned at 5:00 p.m. on January 30 in front of District Judge Duane L. Quinn on the following charge:

– Firearms Not To Be Carried Without License, Felony 3

He was released on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 21, at 8:30 a.m., with Judge Miller presiding.


