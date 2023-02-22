Rimersburg Man Charged for Illegally Possessing Loaded Firearm, Ammunition

SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg man is facing a felony charge for illegally possessing a firearm in Sligo Borough.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Ashton Allen Bowser, of Rimersburg, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office:

State Police in Clarion obtained information on January 30 that Ashton Bowser had obtained a firearm and was possessing and transporting the firearm in a red-colored Hyundai Sedan in Sligo Borough, Clarion County, according to a criminal complaint.

It was known that Bowser did not have a permit to carry a concealed firearm, the complaint states.

A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of State Route 58 and Front Street, and Bowser related a firearm was in the vehicle, the complaint indicates.

Bowser then consented to a search of the vehicle and a Taurus 9MM handgun was located in a gallon bucket in the trunk of the vehicle contained in a nylon pouch. The handgun was loaded with a clip in the gun and a separate clip containing ammunition, the complaint notes.

According to police, 30 rounds were located with the weapon.

Bowser was arraigned at 5:00 p.m. on January 30 in front of District Judge Duane L. Quinn on the following charge:

– Firearms Not To Be Carried Without License, Felony 3

He was released on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 21, at 8:30 a.m., with Judge Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.