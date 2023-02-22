Rita C. Szymanski, 99, of Janeway St., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday evening (Feb. 19) at her residence.

She was born July 9, 1923 in North Pine Grove, PA, the daughter of the late James and Magdalena (Gatesman) Dodson.

She was married on Feb. 7, 1953, in Kane, to Joseph Szymanski, who preceded her in death.

Mrs. Szymanski played the string bass with different bands in her younger years.

She had worked at many places throughout her life, including Smith Labs, Houston Electronics, The Shirt Factory and Montgomery Ward.

She also enjoyed spending time with her family, making them laugh with jokes and one-liners.

She is survived by two sons, Joseph (Julie) Szymanski III and James (Suzanne) Szymanski, both of Kane; four granddaughters, Jacqueline A. (Shade) Shepherd, Kristen N. Szymanski, Jessica A. Szymanski, and Sarah M. Szymanski; three grandsons, Joseph J. (Liz) Szymanski IV, James E. Szymanski II, and Thomas J. Szymanski; four great-grandchildren, Breana, Andrew, Mya, and Caleb Szymanski as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and James Dodson and three sisters, Anna Galvin, Theresa Schmader and Mary Eisenman.

Friends will be received on Saturday (Feb. 25) from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Gathering Space at St. Callistus.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. William O’Brien as celebrant and Father Phillip Pinczewski assisting.

Burial will be in St. Callistus Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Callistus Catholic Church, 342 Chase St. Kane, PA 16735 and the Kane Lions Club, P.O. Box 507, Kane, PA 16735.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.

The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

