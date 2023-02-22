 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Roger Lee Duck

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-rFqAe1Et2o28Z6PRoger Lee Duck, 69, a longtime resident of 818 Buffalo Street, Franklin, died peacefully at 12 NOON Sunday, February 19, 2023 in his home, surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness.

He was born May 15, 1953 in Altoona, a beloved son of the late: Foster A. and Geraldine M. Runyeon Duck.

Roger had worked for many years as a machinist, beginning with the former Jarecki Industries in Franklin; Starlite Diversified of Meadville and finally with Harrington Machine in Franklin until his retirement.

Roger was an avid hunter and fisherman; he looked forward to antiquing and going to flea markets; and tinkering around his home with small engine and machine repairs.

He was married January 17, 1975 to the former Katherine J. Porter, who survives.

In addition to his beloved wife of 48 years, Roger is survived by two sons: Terry “Tub” Duck of Greer, SC; and Lee Duck and his significant other, Mindy Roxberry of Polk; in addition to his beloved granddaughter, Cassidy Duck of Nevada.

Also surviving are two brothers: Russell “Bud” Duck and his wife, Bonnie of Brunswick, OH; and Glenn Duck and his wife, Karen of Lancaster, NY; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by four sisters: JoAnn “Cook” Grove; Nancy Craft; Jacquie Mitchell; and by his twin sister, Deb Robinson; in addition to a brother, Dennis Duck; and by an infant sibling.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service Thursday at 2 PM in Graham Cemetery, along Belmar Road in Franklin, with Reverend Randy Kightlinger, Venango County V.N.A. Hospice chaplain, officiating.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in his name to The Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

Roger’s family wishes to extend their most heartfelt thanks to everyone at The V.N.A. of Venango County Hospice, for the loving care each of them extended to him during his final days.

“Your kindness to our family will always be remembered!”

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.