Roger Lee Duck, 69, a longtime resident of 818 Buffalo Street, Franklin, died peacefully at 12 NOON Sunday, February 19, 2023 in his home, surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness.

He was born May 15, 1953 in Altoona, a beloved son of the late: Foster A. and Geraldine M. Runyeon Duck.

Roger had worked for many years as a machinist, beginning with the former Jarecki Industries in Franklin; Starlite Diversified of Meadville and finally with Harrington Machine in Franklin until his retirement.

Roger was an avid hunter and fisherman; he looked forward to antiquing and going to flea markets; and tinkering around his home with small engine and machine repairs.

He was married January 17, 1975 to the former Katherine J. Porter, who survives.

In addition to his beloved wife of 48 years, Roger is survived by two sons: Terry “Tub” Duck of Greer, SC; and Lee Duck and his significant other, Mindy Roxberry of Polk; in addition to his beloved granddaughter, Cassidy Duck of Nevada.

Also surviving are two brothers: Russell “Bud” Duck and his wife, Bonnie of Brunswick, OH; and Glenn Duck and his wife, Karen of Lancaster, NY; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by four sisters: JoAnn “Cook” Grove; Nancy Craft; Jacquie Mitchell; and by his twin sister, Deb Robinson; in addition to a brother, Dennis Duck; and by an infant sibling.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service Thursday at 2 PM in Graham Cemetery, along Belmar Road in Franklin, with Reverend Randy Kightlinger, Venango County V.N.A. Hospice chaplain, officiating.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in his name to The Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

Roger’s family wishes to extend their most heartfelt thanks to everyone at The V.N.A. of Venango County Hospice, for the loving care each of them extended to him during his final days.

“Your kindness to our family will always be remembered!”

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

