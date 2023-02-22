Ruth Ann Crawford, 80, of Oil City, passed away at her home Monday night, February 20, 2023, of natural causes.

She was born in Emlenton on September 22, 1942 to the late Henry and Edith (Kline) Sherman.

She was a graduate of Keystone High School in Knox.

Ruth was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City.

She enjoyed the companionship of friends and staff while participating in programs at LIFE-NWPA in Clarion.

Ruth loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren.

She also had a special bond with her nieces and nephews.

She loved the companionship of her Chihuahua, “Lulu.”

Mrs. Crawford owned and operated Hy-Tone Dry Cleaning in Franklin for many years.

She was married in New York on June 24, 1962 to Stehpen K. Crawford, and he preceded her in death on June 23, 2019.

She is survived by a son, Stephen K. Crawford Jr. (and his wife Marcia) of Franklin; and a daughter, Kristina Crawford (and Jeff Dempsey) of Oil City; her grandchildren: Travis Jeffrey Dempsey and Zachary Stephen Dempsey of Oil City, Brandon Kimball (and Natasha) of Franklin, and Katie Kimball of Franklin; and a great-grandson, Keaton Kimball.

Ruth is also survived by a brother, Benjamin Sherman; a special friend, Bill Morrison; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Henry, Charles, Joseph, William “Grant”, and Carl Sherman; two sisters, Sarah Rex and Jean Swartzfager; and a great-granddaughter, Lydia Skonieczny.

A private funeral service will be held for the immediate family.

Rev. Tim Harmon, pastor of Second Presbyterian Church, will officiate.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

Memorial contributions may be made to LIFE-NWPA, 108 East Pinnacle Drive, Clarion, PA 16214; or to Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to Ruth’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.