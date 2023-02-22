 

Shippenville Native Running for Oil City Mayor

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG_1941 (2) (1)OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) — Republican Isaiah Dunham has announced his candidacy for Mayor of the City of Oil City.

Dunham, who is a native of Shippenville and graduate of Clarion Area High School, has been a resident of Oil City for 15 years. During that time, he and his wife bought a house, had four children, and he served two terms (eight years) as a councilman of the City of Oil City. He stepped down to focus on his business and family.

“During those two terms, the council did not raise taxes, invested in the infrastructure of Oil City, paved roads and repaired and/or replaced water and sewer lines, and worked with the County Commissioners to have the bus terminal built in the city,” according to a release issued on Tuesday.

Dunham also supported the commissioners in refreshing Cornplanter Square, and focused on investing in Oil City.

Dunham is a former member of the Council of Government, former representative for Oil City Pension, and former member of League of Cities. He is a current Fundraiser Chair of Cub Scout Pack 111, and volunteer for numerous functions in and around Oil City.

Dunham’s goals for Oil City have not changed, according to the release.

“I will continue to invest in Oil City, continue to focus on the infrastructure, focus on financial stability of Oil City and work on making Oil City a safe place to raise a family,” Dunham said. “As a small business owner, a husband and father, my interest is to continue to improve Oil City and have it prosper and grow.”

Dunham is a native of Shippenville and graduate of Clarion Area High School.


