Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission to Host ‘Our Voices Have Power: Recovery Messaging Training’
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Untreated drug and alcohol use contributes to tens of thousands of deaths every year and impacts the lives of many more.
Many people with a substance use disorder are faced with stigma daily. The stigma surrounding substance use disorder can lead to guilt and shame, causing people to hide their substance use and prevent them from getting the treatment they need. Just like heart disease impacts the heart, substance use disorder causes physiological changes in the brain. The causes of substance use can vary by the type of addiction.
Understanding how and why substance use occurs can help reduce the stigma surrounding it. Talking about addiction helps humanize the disease and shows recovery is possible. It is important to show compassion as well. People who struggle with substance use disorder need help and support, not scorn and shame.
Education and hearing personal stories about substance use disorder are two ways to help reduce the stigma of individuals in active addiction. Another important way of reducing stigma is being aware of biased language and using person-first language showing that substance use disorder is an illness. Instead of calling a person an addict, user, or junkie, refer to them as a person with substance use disorder.
The same goes for speaking about a person who misuses alcohol, instead of calling someone an alcoholic or a drunk, instead refer to them as a person with alcohol use disorder. These terms avoid negative associations and individual blame. It is important to use language that focuses on the person, not their disorder.
Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is partnering with Faces and Voices to offer:
Our Voices Have Power: Recovery Messaging Training
March 7th and 8th, 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m..
This nine-hour virtual training is designed to give people in recovery the tools to be able to share their personal journey of recovery publicly in a way that reduces the stigma associated with substance use and highlights the success of their story. This training will be held virtually and is open to anyone. This is a great training for new or experienced Certified Recovery Specialists (CRS) as well as for people that are considering working in the field and want to become a CRS.
To register for this training visit: https://tinyurl.com/ya63hjkv.
For additional information on substance use prevention, case management, and/or recovery support services, visit www.aicdac.org or call (814)226-6350.
Free Narcan kits are available at all AICDAC office locations.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.