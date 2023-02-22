WEATHER ALERT: Freezing Rain, Wintry Mix Forecasted for Clarion County
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Freezing rain with a possible wintry mix is predicted for Clarion County and surrounding areas.
The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following URGENT WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE at 11:56 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023:
Winter Weather Advisory
Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Armstrong-Indiana-Higher Elevations of Westmoreland-
Including the cities of Donegal, Tionesta, New Castle, Grove City, Indiana, Ligonier, Oil City, Brookville, Kittanning, Clarion, Ford City, Ellwood City, Sharon, Butler, Franklin, Hermitage, and Punxsutawney
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Freezing rain is expected. Light snow may mix in at times. A light glaze of ice accumulation is expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 1 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.
