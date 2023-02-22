 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

WEATHER ALERT: Freezing Rain, Wintry Mix Forecasted for Clarion County

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 @ 05:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Weather - newCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Freezing rain with a possible wintry mix is predicted for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

exploreClarion.com Weather Alerts for the Clarion County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following URGENT WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE at 11:56 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023:

Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
1156 PM EST Tue Feb 21 2023

COUNTIES:

Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Armstrong-Indiana-Higher Elevations of Westmoreland-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Donegal, Tionesta, New Castle, Grove City, Indiana, Ligonier, Oil City, Brookville, Kittanning, Clarion, Ford City, Ellwood City, Sharon, Butler, Franklin, Hermitage, and Punxsutawney
1156 PM EST Tue Feb 21 2023

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Freezing rain is expected. Light snow may mix in at times. A light glaze of ice accumulation is expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 1 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

Weather Alerts, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.