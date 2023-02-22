William E. “Bill” Matesich, 85, of Butler and Emlenton, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away at home early Friday morning, February 17, 2023 while in the company of his loving wife.

William was born in Pittsburgh on January 22, 1938.

He was the son of the late William J. and Katherine Buti Matesich.

He graduated from Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh.

Bill was a U.S. Army veteran having served three tours of duty.

He was employed for many years at J&L Steel on the Southside in Pittsburgh.

Bill enjoyed fishing and hunting, most especially buck season, and spending summers on the Allegheny River in Emlenton.

He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Emlenton and had been a long time active member of the former Emlenton Kiwanis Club.

Bill is survived by his wife of more than 63 years, Joy Schrecengost Matesich; two sons, Wray Matesich and his wife Julie Gray of Denver Colorado, and William S. Matesich and his wife, Maureen of Grove City; Bill was affectionately “Papper” to his five grandchildren, Gregory Matesich and his wife, Beth of Pittsburgh, William S. Matesich Jr. and his wife Erica of Long Island NY, Maria Matesich and Daniel Matesich of Grove City, and Abby Matesich of Denver, CO a great granddaughter, Amelia Matesich, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and sisters-in-law.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 807 Chestnut St., Emlenton at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 25 with church pastor, Rev. Johnathan Schmolt, officiating.

Interment will be in the Crawford Memorial Cemetery, Emlenton. Military Honors will be accorded at the church following the Mass by members of the V.E.T.S Honor Guard of Franklin.

Memorial contributions in Bill’s memory may be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in Erie by visiting Lovetotherescue.org.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., Emlenton.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.Hilefh.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Shriners Hospital.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.