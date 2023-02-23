7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday – Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a northwest wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Friday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. East wind around 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Monday – Showers, mainly after 1pm. High near 46. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday Night – Showers. Low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.