Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Basil Chicken Sandwiches

Use fresh basil for this light recipe!

Ingredients

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt



Dash paprika1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1/2-inch slices6 tablespoons prepared olive oil vinaigrette salad dressing, divided6 ciabatta rolls, split18 basil leaves1-7 oz. jar of roasted sweet red peppers, drained1/4 cup shredded Romano cheese

Directions

-In a bowl, combine the pepper, salt, and paprika; sprinkle over chicken slices. In a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, cook chicken in 2 tablespoons of salad dressing for 4-5 minutes on each side or until chicken is no longer pink.

-Brush the remaining 4 tablespoons of salad dressing on the rolls. Place basil leaves on rolls; top with chicken and red peppers. Sprinkle with Romano cheese.

