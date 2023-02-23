 

Clarion-Limestone to Perform ‘The Lightning Thief – The Percy Jackson Musical!’ Beginning March 16

Thursday, February 23, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

unnamed (1) (1)STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Clarion-Limestone High School students are excited to be preparing a mythical, mysterious, musical production!

(Cast: Front Row L – R: Abby Knapp-Greeley, McKenzie Schimp, Lilly Mahle; Middle Row L – R: Erin Himes, Jocalyn Henry, Kayla Carlson, Rylee Lindenpitz, Kendall Dunn, Jada Runyan; Back Row L – R: Colton Keihl, Bracey Goheen, Austin Monica.)

All are invited to enjoy the theatrical performance of “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical!”

C-L’s musical will be held on March 16, 17, and 18 in the high school auditorium.

All tickets are $5 at the door and general seating.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.; curtain rises at 7:00 p.m.


