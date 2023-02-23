Clarion Wrestling: Will Feldkamp Named MAC Co-Wrestler of the Week

CLEVELAND, OH — The Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced their Wrestler of the Week award winners for February 22, with Will Feldkamp joining Central Michigan’s Johnny Lovett as the conference’s Co-Wrestler of the Week.

Feldkamp closed out his 2022-23 dual campaign with a pair of wins by fall, pinning West Virginia’s Anthony Carman and #1 Penn State’s Donovan Ball in the Golden Eagles’ road matches with those opponents.

The fall over Carman came quickly, with Feldkamp locking him up and bringing him to the mat just 31 seconds into the first period. That brought Clarion back into the match against the Mountaineers, and the team’s decision in the next bout tied things up going into heavyweight.

On Sunday, Feldkamp notched the only points of the dual for Clarion, pinning Ball in the first period for his 10th win by fall of the season. Feldkamp is now one of only seven wrestlers in the country with 10 or more wins by fall this year.

In the most recent NCAA Coaches Rank, Feldkamp checked in at 28th, and was 15th in the NCAA RPI release that same day. The redshirt senior is ranked 20th in the nation at 184 pounds by InterMat while FloWrestling has him at 21st.

Feldkamp will enter the conference championships next week with a 20-4 overall record.

