Denny Logue Gives Local Weather Briefings; Explains Weather Patterns, Earthquakes in U.S.

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Weather updates can be found everywhere from smartphones to TV and radio to word of mouth, but one of the widest-ranging local reports comes from the emergency management authority of the Clarion County Department of Public Safety.

Denny Logue, EMA Coordinator, (pictured above) has been doing the Daily Weather Briefing for the last three years which is distributed via email to many county officials and municipality leaders along with the local emergency planning committee.

“It’s just a little bit of everything from air quality to earthquakes,” Logue explained.

“I try to keep it as local for the county and also include air qualities, and if you’re on the sunlit side or not. If they want to pass it on, they can.”

Logue starts with a weather forecast, puts his own spin on it, and goes from there.

Points made in this week’s Weather Briefing:

Thursday we might see some record temperatures with highs near 70 and maybe a passing shower along with that warmth.

Temperatures take a nosedive for Friday as our high will only be in the 20s. It will be partly cloudy and breezy.

Saturday will see a slight rebound in temperature as highs will be in the low 30s, and it will still be breezy. It will warm up for Sunday to the mid-40s and we might see a sprinkle or two.

In addition to a space weather report, There is also a mention of earthquakes.

Logue wrote on Tuesday, “There have been nine earthquakes in the United States over the past 24 hours measuring over a 2.5 in magnitude. The largest was a 5.5 near Old Harbor, Alaska.”

He suggested: “With all the current events we are seeing worldwide, it may be a good time to plan and get some extra items for that plan. Talk to family and friends and make an area where you can meet if something goes on. It is always good to plan for the unexpected.

“Stay safe and stay prepared.”

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.