Featured Local Job: Food Service Supervisor

Thursday, February 23, 2023 @ 09:02 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

Laurelbrooke Personal Care is currently looking to add an experienced, motivated food service supervisor to their Healthcare team in Brookville, PA.

As a food service supervisor for Cura, you will have the opportunity to directly oversee the production and service of meals.

Join their amazing team and enjoy:

  • Up to $22 per hour based on experience!
  • Weekly Pay!
  • No Late Night Shifts!

What you’ll be doing:

  • Providing hands-on supervision and oversight for the preparation, cooking, and portioning of meals, following company recipes based on daily needs and contractual obligations
  • Ensuring all meals meet standards for quality

What we’re looking for:
Must-haves:

  • Experience supervising multiple employees
  • Strong communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills
  • Excellent attention to detail and service knowledge

Nice-to-haves:

  • An advanced degree in culinary arts or a related field
  • Food Handler’s certification

Where you’ll be working:
Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

Click this QR code to apply! laurelbrook-food-supervisor


