Featured Local Job: Food Service Supervisor

Laurelbrooke Personal Care is currently looking to add an experienced, motivated food service supervisor to their Healthcare team in Brookville, PA.

As a food service supervisor for Cura, you will have the opportunity to directly oversee the production and service of meals.

Join their amazing team and enjoy:

Up to $22 per hour based on experience!

Weekly Pay!

No Late Night Shifts!

What you’ll be doing:

Providing hands-on supervision and oversight for the preparation, cooking, and portioning of meals, following company recipes based on daily needs and contractual obligations

Ensuring all meals meet standards for quality

What we’re looking for:

Must-haves:

Experience supervising multiple employees

Strong communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills

Excellent attention to detail and service knowledge

Nice-to-haves:

An advanced degree in culinary arts or a related field

Food Handler’s certification

Where you’ll be working:

Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

