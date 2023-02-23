Local Man Accused of Beating Son with Metal Pipe During Argument

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man allegedly assaulted his son with a metal pipe during an argument in Beaver Township on Tuesday afternoon.

Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 53-year-old Jeffrey Steven Himes, of Knox, on Wednesday, February 22, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, State Police in Clarion were dispatched to a residence on Garris Road in Knox, Beaver Township, Clarion County, around 4:12 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, regarding a domestic violence incident between Jeffrey Himes and his son.

Upon arrival, a PSP Trooper found the victim seated on a three-wheeler in the driveway of the residence, and Himes was seated inside the attached garage.

The trooper observed blood on the victim’s head, the complaint states.

The victim told the trooper that he and Himes got into an argument inside the garage, and it escalated when he pushed Himes. The victim related Himes then attempted to punch him multiple times, and then the victim started to “swing” at Himes, as well, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, the victim and Himes then got into a “scuffle” by punching and pushing each other. Himes then picked up a metal pipe and struck the victim with it in the head and back multiple times. The victim related he then picked up the pipe and struck his father with it in the head and arm multiple times.

The victim showed the trooper lacerations to his head and one on his back as a result of the altercation, the complaint states.

The trooper then spoke with Himes, who related his son pushed him down onto the cement floor during an argument in the garage. He related he then stood up and started “swinging” at his son, who started “swinging back.” Himes stated he then grabbed a metal pipe and hit his son in the head and back multiple times. He said his son then got ahold of the metal pipe and hit him in the head and arm multiple times, according to the complaint.

A “goose egg” on the crown of Jeffery Himes’ head was observed, as well as a fresh laceration on his right arm. These injuries were a result of the physical altercation, the complaint states.

Jeffery Himes was arraigned at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, on the following charges in front of Judge Heeter:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14, at 9:45 a.m., with Judge Heeter presiding.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.