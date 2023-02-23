Local Woman Charged After Police Find Runaway Juvenile at Her Madison Township Residence

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges after authorities found a runaway juvenile from Venango County at her Madison Township residence.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Rebecca Lynn Layman, of Rimersburg, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Tuesday, February 21.

PSP Clarion was dispatched to a residence on McNaughton Road in Madison Township, Clarion County, to check for a runaway male juvenile from Venango County on January 30.

According to a criminal complaint, the juvenile was located at Rebecca Layman’s residence on McNaughton Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Clarion County Children & Youth Services had custody of the juvenile at this time. Troopers advised Layman that the juvenile needed to go with CYS as he had run away from his placement in Venango County, according to the complaint.

Layman obstructed troopers from completing this order, the complaint states.

Layman did not comply and was subsequently arrested, the complaint notes.

The following charges were filed against Layman on Tuesday, February 21:

– Obstructing Administration Law/Other Government Function, Misdemeanor 2

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary arraignment for Layman is scheduled for Wednesday, March 8, at 10:30 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

