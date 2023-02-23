Mayport Man Injured After Pickup Slams into Utility Pole Off Route 286

CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred early Monday morning.

According to Indiana-based State Police, the crash happened around 4:43 a.m. on Monday, February 20, on State Route 286 Highway West, just east of Young Road, in Center Township, Indiana County, involving 20-year-old Dustin R. Yarger.

Police say Yarger was driving too fast for road conditions while negotiating a right curve in the roadway which resulted in his 2016 RAM 1500 pickup traveling across the eastbound lane and off the road. The pickup then struck a utility pole on the left side of the roadway.

Yarger suffered suspected minor injuries; however, he refused EMS transport.

He was using a seat belt.

Citizens Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

According to police, Yarger was charged with a traffic violation.

