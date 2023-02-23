Police Seeking Information After Local Individuals’ Property Damaged in Sheffield Township

SHEFFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding an incident of criminal mischief involving two Shippenville individuals that occurred in Sheffield Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Warren on Wednesday, February 22, the incident occurred at a location on Pickering Street in Sheffield Township, Warren County, sometime between 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, and 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 8.

Police say an unknown suspect broke several windows with a blunt object at a property at the above-described location.

The victims are a 65-year-old female and a 58-year-old male, both of Shippenville.

The value of the broken windows is $300.00.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Warren at 814-728-3600.

