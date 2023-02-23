Free Cancer Support Group Meeting Set for February 27 at UPMC Northwest
Thursday, February 23, 2023 @ 12:02 AM
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC Northwest is offering a free cancer support group on Tuesday, February 27.
The meeting is from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Light refreshments will be served.
The support group is open to current cancer patients, cancer survivors, family members, and caregivers.
Support groups help many people cope with the emotional aspects of cancer by providing a safe place to share their feelings and challenges and learn from others who are facing similar situations.
Participants should use the hospital’s main entrance.
UPMC Northwest is located at 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca, Pa. 16346
Registration is not required. For more information, call Hillman Cancer Center at 814-676-7900.
