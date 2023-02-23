SPONSORED: Midnight Berry & Lemon Drop Are Back at Deer Creek Winery!
Thursday, February 23, 2023 @ 12:02 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Midnight Berry and Lemon Drop bottles are back on the shelves today, February 23rd, at Deer Creek Winery.
Midnight Berry: A blend of blackberry, blueberry, pomegranate, and grape
Lemon Drop: A semi-dry white wine with a touch of lemon. Very crisp and delicate!
Pick up a bottle of Midnight Berry or Lemon Drop for $19.00 each.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here or visit their Facebook page.
