 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Midnight Berry & Lemon Drop Are Back at Deer Creek Winery!

Thursday, February 23, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

Midnight Berry - Deer Creek WinerySHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Midnight Berry and Lemon Drop bottles are back on the shelves today, February 23rd, at Deer Creek Winery.

Midnight Berry: A blend of blackberry, blueberry, pomegranate, and grape

Lemon Drop: A semi-dry white wine with a touch of lemon. Very crisp and delicate!

Deer Creek Winery - Lemon Drop

Pick up a bottle of Midnight Berry or Lemon Drop for $19.00 each.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here or visit their Facebook page.

deer-creek-new


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.