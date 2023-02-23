SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club to Host Country Music Night March 4
Thursday, February 23, 2023 @ 12:02 AM
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Join Wanango Country Club on Saturday, March 4, for live country music by Fat Cat Freddy!
The event will run from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
There will be a $5.00 cover charge at the door for the 21+ evening.
Wanango Country Club is open to the public, and reservations are recommended.
Call 814-676-8133, select option #2.
Dinner features will include:
- BBQ Smoked Brisket Platter – Includes Mac ‘n Cheese, cornbread, coleslaw, bourbon baked beans, and loaded baked potato
- Seafood Boil Platter for Two – Includes Crab Legs, Shrimp, Lobster Tail, Corn, New Potatoes, Andouille Sausage, and Coleslaw
- Slow Roasted Prime Rib au Jus – Includes Seasonal Vegetables, Mashed or Baked Potato, and Horseradish Cream Sauce
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders – Served with House Cut Fries
- BBQ Chicken – Slow roasted and served with Buttered Corn, Mac ‘n’ Cheese, and Fried Potato Wedges
