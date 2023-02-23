State Police Calls: Local Juvenile Arrested for Harassment

 

Thursday, February 23, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

State-PoliceCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents: 

Local Juvenile Involved in Harassment Incident

PSP Clarion investigated a report of harassment that occurred on Miola Road in Highland Township, Clarion County, at 7:13 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14.

According to police, a 13-year-old Clarion female was arrested.

The victim is a 65-year-old Clarion woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

DUI in Porter Township

According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Tuesday, February 21, troopers investigated a DUI near Champion Road and State Route 66 in Porter Township, Clarion County, at 1:51 a.m. on January 22.

Police say a known 24-year-old New Bethlehem man was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The vehicle involved is listed as a 2017 Honda Civic.


