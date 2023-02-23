State Police Calls: Local Juvenile Arrested for Harassment

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Local Juvenile Involved in Harassment Incident

PSP Clarion investigated a report of harassment that occurred on Miola Road in Highland Township, Clarion County, at 7:13 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14.

According to police, a 13-year-old Clarion female was arrested.

The victim is a 65-year-old Clarion woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.



DUI in Porter Township

According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Tuesday, February 21, troopers investigated a DUI near Champion Road and State Route 66 in Porter Township, Clarion County, at 1:51 a.m. on January 22.

Police say a known 24-year-old New Bethlehem man was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The vehicle involved is listed as a 2017 Honda Civic.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.