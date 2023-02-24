 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, February 24, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Isolated snow showers before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 20. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Saturday – A chance of snow, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 41. East wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday – Rain, mainly after 8am. High near 48. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night – Rain. Low around 35. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday – Rain before 2pm, then a chance of snow. High near 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.