7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Isolated snow showers before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 20. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
Saturday – A chance of snow, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 41. East wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Monday – Rain, mainly after 8am. High near 48. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Monday Night – Rain. Low around 35. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday – Rain before 2pm, then a chance of snow. High near 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday Night – A chance of snow before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
Wednesday Night – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
