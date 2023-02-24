 

BREAKING NEWS: Missing Venango County Teen Located Safely

Friday, February 24, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-znM4eJxQkWP (1)OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities have safely located an Oil City teen who was reported missing on Tuesday.

According to a representative with the Oil City Police Department, 17-year-old Sophia Steinman was safely located on Thursday evening, February 23.

Steinman was reported missing on Tuesday, February 21, after being last seen around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, February 19, on the south side of Oil City, Venango County.

A family member of Steinman confirmed to exploreVenango.com that Sophia is “safe and coming home.”

No further details are available at this time.


