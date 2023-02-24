Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cinnamon-Basil Ice Cream

This basil ice cream recipe will blow you away!

Ingredients

1-1/4 cups whole milk

12 fresh basil leaves



1 cinnamon stick (3 inches)1/2 cup sugar4 large egg yolks, lightly beaten3/4 cup heavy whipping cream1/4 teaspoon vanilla extractGround cinnamon, optional

Directions

-In a small saucepan, heat milk to 175°. Remove from the heat; add basil and cinnamon stick. Cover and steep 30 minutes. Strain, discarding basil and cinnamon stick.

-Return to the heat; stir in sugar until dissolved. Whisk a small amount of the hot mixture into egg yolks. Return all to the pan, whisking constantly. Cook and stir over low heat until mixture is just thick enough to coat a metal spoon and a thermometer reads at least 160°, stirring constantly. Do not allow to boil. Remove from heat immediately.

-Quickly transfer to a large bowl; place bowl in a pan of ice water. Stir gently and occasionally until cool, about 5 minutes. Stir in cream and vanilla. Press plastic wrap onto surface of custard. Refrigerate several hours or overnight.

-Fill cylinder of ice cream maker no more than two-thirds full; freeze according to manufacturer’s directions. (Refrigerate any remaining mixture until ready to freeze.)

-Transfer ice cream to freezer containers, allowing headspace for expansion. Freeze until firm, 2-4 hours.

If desired, sprinkle with ground cinnamon.

