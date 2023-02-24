Fresh Pork Sale: Available from YMCA Farm in Fertigs

OIL CITY, Pa. – The Scenic Rivers YMCA is selling fresh pork raised at the YMCA’s Farm in Fertigs. Pork is available for pick up in Clarion and Oil City at the YMCA.

To order meats, pre-order/pre-pay at the YMCA or by calling 814-677-3000. Meat is freshly frozen and available while supplies last.

Shoulder Roast — $3.00/lb; Packages are 2.5 lbs each; Total cost: $7.50

Pork Chop — $3.50/lb; Packages are 1.2 lbs: Total Cost: $4.20

Rib End Roast — $3.00/lb; Packages are 1.lb each; Total cost: $3.00

Pork Roast – $3.00/lb; Packages are 3.6 lbs each; Total cost: $10.80

Pork Chop – $4.50/lb; Packages are 2/pack/1 lb each; Total cost: $4.50

Spare Rib – $3.00/lb; Packages are 2 lbs each; Total cost: $6.00

1/2 Ham – $3.75/lb; Hams are 8 lbs each; Total cost: $30.00

Country Sausage — $3.50/lb; Packages are 1 lb each; Total cost: $3.50

Seasoned Sausage — $3.50/lb; Packages are 1 lb each; Total cost: $3.50

Bacon — $4.30/lb; Packages are 1 lb each; Total Cost: $4.30

Pick-up is at the Oil City YMCA from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, when you order by Tuesday. Arrangements can be made to pick up meat at the Clarion County YMCA.

To order with a credit card: Call 814-677-3000.

