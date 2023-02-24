Katherine M. Goreczny, 101, formerly of Oil City, PA., passed away peacefully Feb. 22, 2023 at Brevillier Village in Harborcreek, PA after having spent the evening, throughout the night, and into morning with loving family members at her bedside.

Born Jan. 2, 1922 in Kane, PA., she was the daughter of the late Michaelangelo & Rose DeFazio Grandinetti.

Katherine was a graduate of Kane High School.

She was married to Raymond Webster Kraft, who was killed in World War II.

She later married Gordon Finn, who died from complications related to diabetes.

On Dec. 26, 1959, she married Anthony J. “Tony” Goreczny, and he preceded her in death on May 30, 2006.

A homemaker, Katherine also worked at Bliley Electric in Erie and later for Sears and the Derrick newspaper.

She enjoyed cooking, shopping, and spending time with her family.

She also liked going to casinos in Las Vegas.

She is survived by three sons, Raymond Kraft of Erie, Gordon Finn of Georgia, and Dr. Anthony “Tony” Goreczny & his wife Kathleen of Pittsburgh.

She has 8 grandchildren as well as 18 great and great great grandchildren.

She is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Mary Alexsiewicz, Helen Goreczny, and Sandy Goreczny, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by sister Emma Makowski and four brothers, John, Mike, Tony, and

Rosario Grandinetti.

Friends will be received from 10:00A.M.-11:00A.M.

Saturday at St. Stephen’s Church in Oil City, PA. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Saturday at St. Stephen’s Church with Fr. John Miller, presiding.

Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Brevillier Village 5416 East Lake Rd. Erie, PA

16511.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

