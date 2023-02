PennDOT Clarion County Maintenance Crews to Perform Shoulder Grading and Ditch Cleaning Operations

CLARION CO., Pa. – PennDOT District 10 has announced that Clarion County maintenance crews anticipate the beginning of shoulder grading and ditch cleaning operations.

PennDOT crews will be performing maintenance operations along 305 miles of state-maintained roadways in Clarion County.

Shoulder grading will be conducted in the Knox and Fryburg areas and along I-80, as part of the cycle sectional maintenance four-year plan. Ditch cleaning operations will occur along various routes countywide.

The shoulder grading operations remove excess soil and debris from unpaved shoulder areas to improve drainage and allow water to leave the roadway.

The maintenance crews are seeking waste material dump sites. Property owners who are interested in receiving the fill should contact the Clarion County PennDOT Office at (814) 226-8200, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. for a release form.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

