Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 66

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a hit-and-run crash on State Route 66 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident occurred sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 11:08 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22, on State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say an unknown vehicle was traveling north when it went off the east side of the roadway and struck a mailbox.

According to police, the operator fled the scene without immediate notice to PSP.

No injuries have been reported from this incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

<-- https://www.psp.pa.gov/PIRRs/Marienville%20Press%20Releases/C_MARI_23FEB2023_0530.pdf -->

