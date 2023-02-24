 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 66

Friday, February 24, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeJENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a hit-and-run crash on State Route 66 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident occurred sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 11:08 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22, on State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say an unknown vehicle was traveling north when it went off the east side of the roadway and struck a mailbox.

According to police, the operator fled the scene without immediate notice to PSP.

No injuries have been reported from this incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

<-- https://www.psp.pa.gov/PIRRs/Marienville%20Press%20Releases/C_MARI_23FEB2023_0530.pdf -->


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.