Search Continues for Missing Oil City Teen

Friday, February 24, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-znM4eJxQkWP (1)OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are continuing to search for a missing Oil City teen.

According to a representative with the Oil City Police Department, authorities are still searching for 17-year-old Sophia Steinman as of Thursday evening, February 23.

Steinman was last seen just before 7:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, February 19, on the south side of Oil City, Venango County.

Steinman is believed to be wearing gray sweatpants, a black hoodie, and pink slides/sandals.

Steinman is 5’2” tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has short brown hair, hazel eyes, and “fair skin.”

She has double nose rings–one on each side.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Oil City Police at 814-678-3028, call Crystal Roser at 814-673-6936, or dial 9-1-1.

Stay with Explore for continuous coverage of this Developing Story.


