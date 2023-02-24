 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Shippenville Man Faces Aggravated Animal Cruelty Charge After His Dog Was Euthanized Due to ‘Extreme Neglect’

Friday, February 24, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

dogs-paw-gd9807e77e_1920 (1)SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges of aggravated cruelty to animals after his dog had to be euthanized due to extreme neglect.

Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Zachery Wayne Steele, of Shippenville, on Thursday, February 23, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion were dispatched on September 16, 2022, to a residence on Madison Street Extension in Sligo Borough, Clarion County, for an incident of animal cruelty.

Upon arrival, troopers interviewed a female who knows Zachery Steele. She said that Steele owns the five-year-old boxer (Paisley) that had been left at the residence. The dog was “skin and bones” and was laying down due to being so ill it could not sit up or walk, the complaint states.

Troopers also interviewed Steele’s sister who is also the resident at the house on Madison Street Extension. She said that she was incarcerated and came home yesterday (September 15) and found the dog at her residence. The dog had been left there by Steele, and the dog was very ill, the complaint indicates.

The woman contacted the police to get the dog to the veterinarian so she could get the help she needed, the complaint notes.

State Police in Clarion then took protective custody of the dog, and it was transported to Butler Veterinary Associates to be treated, the complaint states.

The trooper assigned to the case took pictures of the dog when it arrived at the veterinarian clinic. The dog was evaluated by medical staff, and it was determined to be “emaciated with generalized muscle wasting,” according to the complaint.

A couple of days later, the dog had to be euthanized due to “extreme neglect,” the complaint notes.

Steele faces the following charges:

– Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Causing SBI or Death, Felony 3
– Cruelty to Animals, Misdemeanor 2

A date for a preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.