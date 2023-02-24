Garrett Rowan to Perform Tonight at Deer Creek Winery
Friday, February 24, 2023 @ 12:02 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting Friday night entertainment by Garrett Rowan!
Stop by to relax, sip a glass of wine with a meal, and enjoy the start of the weekend with live music!
Garrett Rowan will be performing from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, February 24.
As always, Deer Creek offers a full wine selection, a light cafe menu, and select craft beers from North Country Brewing.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For more information, visit their website here.
