SPONSORED: Clarion Psychiatric Center Has Multiple Positions Open
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Psychiatric Center has several openings in different fields.
Open Positions in Clarion:
- Lead Mental Health Technician (MHT)
- Nursing Supervisor
- Driver
- Mental Health Technician (MHT)
- Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN/LVN)
- Registered Nurse (RN)
- Licensed Practical Nurse – Behavioral Health
- Full-Time/Part-Time Dietary Aide/Asst
- Registered Nurse – Behavioral Health
- PMHNP Position in Western Pennsylvania
- Part-Time/Full-Time Medical Records/HIM Director
- Registered Dietitian
To see all available positions, job details, or to apply, visit:
https://jobs.uhsinc.com/clarion-psychiatric-center/jobs.
Clarion Psychiatric Center offers inpatient treatment for adults with moderate to severe psychiatric problems, inpatient crisis stabilization for children and adolescents, and a Partial Hospitalization Program for school-aged children. Our recently expanded 112-bed inpatient program has 4 units. For over 30 years, Clarion has provided the community with a compassionate and respectful therapeutic environment with an emphasis on strong teamwork.
Clarion Psychiatric Center is an Equal Opportunity Employer and as such, openly supports and fully commits to recruitment, selection, placement, promotion, and compensation of all individuals without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity, and sexual orientation), genetic information, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.
